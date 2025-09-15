Man City ‘receive £112m’ offer for Manchester Derby hero as Guardiola makes stance ‘clear’

Man City have been offered €130m (£112m) to sell Phil Foden by Al-Nassr ahead of the Saudi Arabian transfer deadline, according to reports.

The Citizens beat Man Utd in the Manchester Derby on Sunday with Foden opening the scoring in the first half before two well-taken finishes from Erling Haaland sealed the match in the second half.

Foden won the Professional Footballers’ Association and Football Writers’ Association men’s player of the year awards in the 2023/24 season but struggled last term because of injury and off-field issues.

But the England international was back on form on Sunday as Man City swept aside their arch-rivals to get the bragging rights in Manchester over the next few months.

And now Spanish website Fichajes claim that Man City have ‘received’ an offer of €130m (£112m) from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr, who have Cristiano Ronaldo amongst their ranks.

The Citizens were ‘surprised in recent hours’ by the bid with Al-Nassr attempting to get some deals over the line before the Saudi transfer deadline on September 23.

It’s an ambitious move from the Saudi Pro League side but one which will ultimately fail, the Spanish website added: ‘The €130 million offered reflects the Saudi club’s ambition to conquer the market and attract players still in their prime. However, at the Etihad, the position is clear: Guardiola considers Foden untouchable. Although his performance last season has been inconsistent, the manager has complete confidence in him and sees him as an indispensable part of his game plan.

‘Foden himself, who has experienced ups and downs in recent months, continues to have the full support of the dressing room and the board. For Guardiola , it’s not just about what he brings on the pitch, but what he represents to the Manchester City project : a homegrown player who symbolizes the connection between the youth system and international success.’

Foden addressed the noise around his poor displays last season, he said after the derby match: “There has been a lot of talk. It’s impossible [not to see it]. Everything I see at the moment is negative but that’s the world we live in.

“When you come off winning player of the season, the standards are higher. I understand that. It’s about reading those comments and reacting, to come back to my level.”

Haaland added on Foden: “We have to keep this guy (Foden) going because we need him so much. This is the Phil we need, all of Man City are waiting for this and we are all going to help him.”

Another Man City team-mate, Jeremy Doku, revealed that Foden “struggles” with the criticism but that he showed his talent against Man Utd on Sunday.

Doku said: “Phil is a lovely guy. I know sometimes he struggles when people criticise him. Football is not easy and he showed [against United] again that talent-wise you cannot say a word about him.

“I’m very happy for him, I know his qualities and I know that he will show that to everyone. I have no doubt about him. I’m very happy for him. He deserves it.”

Doku continued: “Today was for me already a victory. Why? Because I knew that after the game today I’m going to baptise myself; I’m going to be baptised. Maybe that’s why I felt like I was pushed today.

“That’s why I’m very happy with the performance as well. As a Christian, when you get baptised, your old nature, your old sinful nature, dies and you start living with God.”