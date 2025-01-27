Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen have ‘approached’ Manchester City over the signing of young midfielder James McAtee, according to reports.

McAtee has been on the fringes under Man City boss Pep Guardiola this season but has impressed when given the opportunity.

The 22-year-old recently scored a hat-trick in a romping 8-0 FA Cup third round victory over League Two side Salford City.

He has also found the net in the Premier League – against Ipswich Town – and in the Champions League – against Slovan Bratislava – in 2024/25.

It has been difficult for McAtee to get minutes in the big competitions this season with Savinho, Jeremy Doku, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and now Omar Marmoush all ahead in Guardiola’s pecking order.

The signing of Marmoush could be what pushes the young playmaker out of the club, with a third straight loan away from City surely not under consideration.

There appears to be strong interest from German giants Bayer Leverkusen, however.

Xabi Alonso is exploring the market following a season-ending Achilles’ injury to forward Martin Terrier and McAtee is an option, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Romano says Leverkusen have made an approach to the Premier League champions and want to sign McAtee on loan with an option to buy.

It is claimed that Guardiola ‘feel he can become a regular starter’ and is ‘reluctant to let him go’ as a result.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Bayer Leverkusen have approached Man City to sign James McAtee. Loan + option offered to City; Xabi Alonso, huge fan as he’s 1st choice to replace injured Terrier.

‘Man City and Pep Guardiola are reluctant to let him go as feel he can become a regular starter.’

This has been confirmed by a couple of reliable sources in Germany, with Patrick Berger adding that an offer has been made by Leverkusen.

Berger says Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendia ‘is also an option’ and could be pursued if Man City reject Leverkusen’s offer for McAtee, who is worth ‘around €25million’ (£21m).

Meanwhile, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg says Leverkusen are long-time admirers of McAtee and are ready to pounce now Marmoush’s move to Man City has ‘opened the door for a transfer’.

Previously a ‘dream target’ for Bundesliga rivals Mainz, Leverkusen are ‘back in the race’ for the 22-year-old’s signature, it is claimed.

Plettenberg also says Buendia is Alonso’s second choice with Terrier out for the season.

