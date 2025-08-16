According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have received an offer for Ederson, who could leave after eight years at the club.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Ederson is his No.1 goalkeeper “right now” and is “fit” to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

However, the Brazilian has not traveled for the Premier League opener and summer signing James Trafford is expected to make his debut in goal.

“Ederson didn’t come to me and say I want to leave or I have an offer,” Guardiola said on Friday.

“All the players are here and are our players and I work with them… What’s going to happen, nobody knows!”

The 31-year-old has been linked with an exit all summer, with clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia keen.

And reported interest in unwanted Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has only added fuel to the fire, with Galatasaray in pole position to land Ederson.

Transfer expert Romano confirmed on Saturday morning that the Turkish champions have made an opening offer for the ex-Benfica goalkeeper.

Romano says Man City have received an offer worth €10million (£8.6million), but Guardiola’s side want a ‘higher fee’.

Donnarumma, meanwhile, ‘has already opened doors to City move’, and if he joins, Ederson is free to leave.

Romano posted on X: “Galatasaray send first official bid to Man City for Ederson. Proposal in the region of €10m while City ask for higher fee.

“Gigio Donnarumma has already opened doors to City move, no issues on personal terms If Ederson leaves, Donnarumma can join #MCFC.”

Sky Sports reporters Lyall Thomas & Adrian Kajumba reported on Friday that Guardiola wants Ederson to stay and remain their first-choice ‘keeper.

Manchester City want Ederson to stay at the club and remain their number one goalkeeper. If an offer arrived for him before the deadline then City will have a decision to make. Part of that decision will also be looking for a potential replacement and Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma is a player City have tracked for a long time. However, they are not negotiating with PSG for the Italian as things stand. One source has even indicated to Sky Sports News that he has been considered as a potential free transfer option for next year. If City end up needing to replace Ederson this summer then Donnarumma is likely to be one name on their shortlist.

Donnarumma posted a statement on Thursday evening that confirmed he is leaving PSG.

“To the special Paris fans, From the first day I arrived, I gave everything – on and off the pitch – to earn my place and defend the goal of Paris Saint-Germain,” the Italian wrote in a letter to the club’s supporters.

“Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team’s success. I am disappointed and disheartened.

“I hope to have the opportunity to look the fans at the Parc des Princes in the eyes one more time and say goodbye as it should be done.

“If that doesn’t happen, I want you to know that your support and affection mean the world to me, and I will never forget it. I will always carry with me the memory of all the emotions, the magical nights, and of you, who made me feel at home.

“To my teammates – my second family – thank you for every battle, every laugh, every moment we shared. You will always be my brothers.

“Playing for this club and living in this city has been an immense honour. Thank you, Paris.”

