Man City: Record-breaking offer ‘could change everything’ for Guardiola with decision date set

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has one final ‘temptation’ before deciding his future with a record-breaking offer from Saudi Arabia on the table, according to reports.

The Citizens have made a brilliant start to the new season as they look to defend their Premier League crown after pipping Arsenal to the title on the final day of last season.

Man City won their fourth Premier League title in a row last term with Guardiola already going down as one of the best managers the English top flight has ever seen.

Guardiola’s contract is up in the summer and there have been rumours that he could leave for a new challenge or a sabbatical.

The 115 charges hanging over Man City relating to alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules have not helped clarity on Guardiola’s future.

There were some reports last week that Guardiola had made a decision to stay on as manager at the Etihad Stadium but now reports in Spain indicate that there has been one last ‘temptation’.

The Catalan ‘has an offer’ from Saudi Arabia to consider with the league ‘looking to make him the highest-paid coach on the planet’ if he accepts the move to the Middle East.

It is understood ‘the Saudi offer promises an amount that would exceed 30 million euros’ in an ‘offer that promises to break industry records’.

Guardiola would be ‘joining a project that would position him as a key figure in the construction of Saudi football’ and the offer from the Middle East ‘could change everything’.

And former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson reckons history suggests that Guardiola will decide his future “in the next couple of weeks”.

Borson told Football Insider: “It would clearly be massive if he does sign. I’m sure they will take whatever they can get, whether it’s one year, two years or whatever. I think we will see soon enough.

“I guess the fact that it hasn’t yet been confirmed means that it isn’t done if it is going to be a one-year extension. I would still think he’s undecided for the time being.

“We know historically that the decision has tended to have been made in early November in previous times when he’s been running out of contract length.

“I would expect it to happen one way or another in the next couple of weeks probably. It’s very big for City if they can hold onto him for another year.”