According to reports, Manchester City are set to ‘recoup’ around £120m by selling Tijjani Reijnders and Rodri, while they are ‘keen to sign’ Enzo Fernandez.

Man City have been really active in this summer’s transfer window, and they have largely been focused on rebuilding their midfield.

After signing Elliot Anderson, Man City are reportedly working on a deal for Lille starlet Ayyoud Bouaddi, while they are also targeting Fernandez.

Man City have stepped up their interest in Fernandez in recent days, with it reported that they will make a serious effort to sign him if/when Rodri leaves to join Barcelona.

However, respected reporter David Ornstein confirmed on Wednesday night that Chelsea have ‘set a deadline’ of Friday evening for Man City to pay £120m to sign Fernandez.

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Ornstein explained:

‘Chelsea have set a deadline of 5pm this coming Friday (12pm ET) for Manchester City to make an offer for midfielder Enzo Fernandez. ‘The west London club have said that, if their £120million ($161m) valuation of the player is not met by their deadline later this week, the Argentina international will not be leaving the club.’

But Man City appear to be manoeuvring themselves to sign Fernandez, with Enzo Maresca’s side to raise funds with Reijnders moving to the Saudi Pro League.

Romano said on X: ‘Understand Al Qadsiah are in advanced talks with Manchester City to sign Tijjani Reijnders!

‘Club to club agreement close around 60M fee but green light still needed from Dutch midfielder.

‘Nottingham Forest remain keen, all depends on Reijnders’ decision.’

READ MORE: Arsenal reach decision on selling Martin Zubimendi to Chelsea for £77m

Man City could use funds from two sales to sign Enzo Fernandez

Journalist Ben Jacobs, meanwhile, has stated that Barcelona’s second bid for Rodri has been rejected, but he has noted that a deal could still happen and two exits could fund the move for Fernandez.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Barcelona’s second bid of around £55m for Rodri has been rejected by Manchester City as talks continue.’

He added: ‘Manchester City keen to sign Enzo Fernandez and could recoup much of Chelsea’s £120m asking price via the departures of Rodri (Barcelona second bid rejected but talks ongoing) and Tijjani Reijnders (Al-Qadsiah in advanced talks).

‘Enzo Maresca wants to reunite with Fernandez, but Chelsea’s asking price will only hold until 17:00 on Friday. Key two days ahead.’

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