Manchester City have rejected a £60million bid from Tottenham Hotspur for Savinho, according to reports in Brazil.

Savinho has emerged as a top target for the north Londoners over the past week as Thomas Frank looks to bolster his attacking options.

The Brazilian winger joined Man City from FC Troyes last summer after successful loan spells with PSV Eindhoven and Girona, who he helped qualify for the Champions League in 2023/24.

In his debut season at the Etihad, the 21-year-old scored three goals and registered 13 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions.

He was fairly inconsistent in 2024/25, but Spurs are seriously interested in Savinho and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

David Ornstein reported on Monday that Frank’s side have been ‘in talks’ with the Cityzens, with Savinho ‘open’ to joining.

It was claimed that a £43.3m fee was being discussed, but fresh reports from Brazil says an opening offer from Spurs worth £60m has been turned down.

Indeed, according to Ge Globo, Spurs have ‘offered €70million’, but have ‘failed to make a deal’ with Pep Guardiola’s side.

It’s said that the ‘official offer’ was made ‘earlier this week’, with ‘negotiations continuing’.

The Londoners are planning to make an improved offer for Savinho, who ‘understands’ Spurs will provide more minutes ahead of next year’s World Cup.

The report states:

Savinho’s agents traveled to England in recent days to conduct negotiations, and the London club has promised that a new offer will be formalized soon. The negotiation is seen as complicated due to the high sums involved, but all parties view the move positively. So far, only six signings have exceeded €70 million in the European market… If negotiations between City and Tottenham progress, Savinho will become part of this multi-million dollar group. With the World Cup just a year away, the Brazilian striker understands that at Spurs he’ll have more minutes and a more prominent role to compete for a spot on Carlo Ancelotti’s final squad.

Should City sell Savinho, they will likely go in for Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo.

Rodrygo has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool this summer, but Madrid haven’t received an offer for their Brazilian forward.

Arsenal are currently focusing on outgoings before making a bid for Spurs-linked Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze, while Liverpool are prioritising Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

