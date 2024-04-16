Man City ‘reject’ PSG offer for key star as Guardiola ‘gives the cross’ to five players

Man City have turned down a bid from Paris Saint-Germain for Bernardo Silva ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Citizens are once again looking to win a Treble this season after moving to the top of the Premier League following slip-ups from both Arsenal and Liverpool over the weekend.

Man City are not keen on selling Bernardo Silva – but may have no choice

Pep Guardiola’s side are also in the FA Cup semi-finals and play Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday with the tie level at 3-3.

And the Man City boss is reluctant to lose one of his best players with Spanish publication Nacional insisting that the Citizens have ‘rejected’ a multi-million offer from French giants PSG.

The Parisiens are set to lose their best player in Kylian Mbappe with widespread reports insisting that the France international is set to sign for Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer.

Man City actually ‘assume they will lose’ Silva this summer as his current contract contains a release clause of just €58m, ‘a price that deserves to be considered a real bargain’.

However, PSG have failed to meet that figure by offering €50m with Barcelona also ‘very attentive’ to the 29-year-old Portugal international.

Nacional adds that Man City were ‘quick to reject the offer that PSG had presented for Bernardo, and they have warned that they have no intention of negotiating with anyone’.

But Guardiola is willing to offload some faces in the summer with Nacional adding that Guardiola ‘gives the cross’ to five players, meaning they will be up for sale this summer.

Man City ‘already know’ the five players Guardiola doesn’t want with Kalvin Phillips, Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Matheus Nunes and Sergio Gomez all apparently allowed to leave.

The Citizens have also been linked with West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta and Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala in recent days and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on Man City’s potential pursuit of the duo.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Lucas Paqueta will be one to watch for the summer transfer window – we can confirm that his contract at West Ham, which runs until 2027 with the option of a further season, will this summer have a release clause of £85m. Let’s see who’s going to attack that release clause, because West Ham have no intention to negotiate, it will have to be the payment of that clause if Paqueta is to be sold.

“Manchester City still have an interest in Paqueta, he’s a player they appreciate, while the Brazilian midfielder would obviously also be super keen on the move. Paqueta was already keen on joining City last summer, but the crucial story is the betting allegations against him.

“City are waiting to see what happens with that story as they like the player, so let’s see what materialises there and how it affects a potential saga this summer.

Romano: Zero concrete interest from Man City in Jamal Musiala

“I’m also aware that there have been reports of Man City being in a strong position for Jamal Musiala this summer, but I’m told that at the moment there’s zero concrete into any Musiala story or deal. Bayern will push to extend his contract, there will be talks, they will make an important proposal and we will see how discussions will go. Until that moment, nothing will be serious.

“Of course top clubs are interested in Musiala, that’s absolutely normal, but no one has started concrete talks yet as it depends on Bayern.”

