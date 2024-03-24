According to reports, Etihad Airways are ‘planning’ to ‘allow full disclosure to their accounts’ amid Manchester City’s Financial Fair Play case.

It was announced in February 2023 that the Premier League had charged Man City as they were accused of breaching over 100 of their financial rules.

Man City punishment…

Since then, Everton and Nottingham Forest have been docked points for breaching Profit and Sustainability rules, while Championship promotion contenders Leicester City have also been charged.

As for Man City, it remains to be seen how they will be punished. If found guilty, a huge fine, points deduction or even expulsion from the Premier League would be on the cards.

Earlier this week, former Everton CEO Keith Wyness claimed the 52-page report detailing the reasoning for Forest’s deduction makes it clear that “expulsion” is “on the table” for the “first time” if Man City are found guilty of their 115 charges.

Man City have dominated English football since Pep Guardiola joined the club in 2016 and they won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup last season to complete the treble.

Guardiola’s side should be considered to be among the best teams ever seen in the Premier League but some onlookers are reluctant to praise them while they have this dark cloud hanging over them.

A new report from The Mirror reveals how ‘Man City sponsors’ plan deals big twist’ to the ongoing FFP saga.

It is said that Etihad Airways are planning to ‘float on the stock exchange’ and this ‘could be good news’ for Man City.

German publication Der Spiegel have claimed that the company was ‘paying just £8million of their official £67.5million obligation to Man City and that the rest was met by disguised equity funding from the club’s Abu Dhabi owners’.

As cited by The Mirror, it is not being claimed by media in the Middle East that ‘the airline is being prepared for an Initial Public Offering’. As part of this process, they would ‘allow full disclosure of their accounts’.

Regarding why this is ‘good news’ for City, the report from The Mirror adds: ‘Stock market insiders believe it’s unlikely that Etihad would be willing to grant unfettered access into their financial affairs and corporate practices if it would uncover a smoking gun to prove fraud had been committed.’

“What the Premier League are alleging is extremely serious…”

Also in the report from The Mirror, ‘a senior figure in the investment banking industry’ explained why the “allegations go way beyond” Man City simply breaching Profit and Sustainability rules.

“If it came to light that Etihad executives were indeed involved in manipulating the sponsorship deal with City, it could cause serious damage to the company’s reputation in the eyes of potential investors,” they said a senior figure in the investment banking industry (via The Mirror).

“What the Premier League are alleging is extremely serious, not just in terms of football’s rules and regulations. The accusation is that City executives have colluded with officials from Etihad and have lied not only to the club’s independent auditors but to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“By extension, that also calls into question what information was disclosed by City’s owners to Silverlake before the American private equity firm bought a significant stake in the club in 2019. That’s why the Premier League’s allegations go way beyond accusing City of failing to meet Profit and Sustainability Rules.”