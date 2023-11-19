Former club adviser claims it’s ‘impossible to think Man City would not be relegated’ if charges are proven

Manchester City were issued with 115 charges against them by the Premier League.

Manchester City would almost certainly be relegated if they were found guilty of the 115 charges issued against them by the Premier League, according to a football finance expert.

The 115 charges issued against them by the Premier League in February under the ‘Risks and Uncertainties’ section have been brought under the spotlight again after Everton were docked ten points for being found to have “taken chances” with the Premier League’s financial rules.

Back in February, the Premier League issued a statement on its website announcing Man City – who have won the competition seven times since 2011 – had been referred to an independent commission in respect of a series of alleged breaches of rules related to club finances.

The alleged breaches concerned the reporting of accurate financial information, the submission of details of manager and player pay information within the relevant contracts, a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability regulations.

The club are also alleged to have breached rules requiring them to co-operate and assist with the Premier League’s investigation into those breaches, which the league says began in December 2018.

At the time Man City issued a statement expressing surprise at the announcement of the alleged rule breaches, which referred to “extensive engagement” with the Premier League on the matter. The club also said they held “irrefutable evidence” in support of their position.

Football finance expert Stefan Borson – who was previously an adviser at Man City – claims that relegation would be on the cards for Man City if they are found guilty of the charges.

Borson told The Sun: “There are too many things that ‘might’ happen if City are found against. It will be very serious — all hell will break loose.

“It will turn into an enormous story — not just in respect of football but much wider than that. So many parties will be implicated.

“It will be an incredibly explosive situation. From a football perspective, it’s impossible to think City would not be relegated if all of these things were found against them.

“The hearing is likely to be in 2024 at some point. The Premier League are bound to be concerned about what they would do if City are found guilty.

“The fact the League charged City with such serious matters shows you this is a very bold move.