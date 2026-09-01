Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Jason Wilcox with Michael Carrick at Man Utd.

According to reports, Manchester United have made a ‘surprise approach’ for Manchester City left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri on deadline day.

For most of this summer, Man Utd have been focused on overhauling their midfield, and their rebuild of this department has now been completed.

United have invested around £150m to sign Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to arguably fix their midfield, but they are still short in other positions.

This is especially the case at left-back, with Michael Carrick‘s side currently relying on injury-prone Luke Shaw.

Man Utd have been trying to bring in cover for Shaw, but they have been priced out of a move for Newcastle United star Lewis Hall, who has been widely reported to be their leading target.

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It has been suggested that United could wait to sign Hall next summer, while they could recruit a short-term option or up-and-coming talent in this window.

Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde and Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas have been mooted as options, but The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Tuesday night that moves for these two players are now off the table.

Whitwell said on X: ‘Alejandro Balde + Jorge Salinas set to stay at their clubs, meaning Man United look like ending window without new left-back, unless dramatic late change.

‘No move away expected for Harry Amass. #MUFC.’

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Man Utd turn to shock move for Rayan Ait-Nouri

This means Man Utd are back to the drawing board, and has emerged that they have made a shock move for Man City left-back Ait-Nouri, who is currently behind Nico O’Reilly in the pecking order at the Etihad.

Transfer insider Sam C on X revealed this update: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United have made a tentative enquiry over a surprise deadline-day move for Rayan Aït-Nouri.

‘It remains unclear whether talks will progress at this stage.’

Fellow journalist Ben Jacobs has since shed light on Man City’s response to Man Utd, with Ait-Nouri expected to stay.

Jacobs said on X: ‘BREAKING: Manchester United have made a deadline day enquiry for Manchester City left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri.

‘Unclear if talks are going to progress this evening following an initial approach. #MCFC believe a deal is unlikely.🇩🇿

‘With @SamC_reports and @alex_crook for @talkSPORT.’

He added: ‘Manchester City expect Rayan Ait-Nouri to stay.’

In response to this story, Fabrizio Romano has insisted that the Red Devils have ‘no chance’ of signing Ait-Nouri on deadline day.

Romano said on X: ‘Rayan Ait-Nouri is not available on the market. No chance for Manchester United move.’

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