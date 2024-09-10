Man City ‘respond to Ronaldo transfer plea’ as Haaland new contract is ‘held up’ by £101m clause

Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo at the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony in Dubai.

Man City are set to hand Erling Haaland a new contract at the club but it’s being delayed by demands to include a release clause, according to reports.

The Citizens have been blessed by the Norway international since he joined from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 with the striker hitting the back of the net 97 times in 102 appearances in all competitions.

Haaland has helped Pep Guardiola’s side to win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a Champions League and a UEFA Super Cup during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

The Norwegian has been linked with a move away from Man City ever since he first arrived in Manchester with the striker being tipped to eventually move to La Liga giants Real Madrid or Barcelona.

But Man City are now keen on tying him down to a new deal, although reports in Spain on Monday insisted that Haaland wants a release clause to give him ultimate freedom to decide his future.

Spanish reports claimed that Haaland is looking to include a release clause in his new deal worth around €120m (£101m) and now Football Insider are reporting that ‘contract talks have been held up’ because of the potential clause.

Football Insider add:

‘Discussions have gone on for some time over a rewarding new deal for the 24-year-old, who has ripped up the Premier League since arriving in England. ‘Sources say a release clause is likely to be included in the final contract signed by Haaland. ‘The striker is expected to commit his future to City – who are focused on rewarding his form and tying him down long-term.’

The same website report that Man City are ‘unwilling to sell midfielder Mateo Kovacic in the January transfer window’ after ‘responding to Cristiano Ronaldo transfer plea’.

Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr attempted to sign Kovacic over the summer following the return of Ilkay Gundogan to the Citizens from Barcelona.

It has been reported elsewhere that Ronaldo has ‘personally asked’ Al Nassr to sign Kovacic with the Saudi outfit preparing a huge winter move worth £800k a week.

However, Football Insider have been told that Kovacic ‘is not expendable at City despite the return of Ilkay Gundogan’ with Guardiola a ‘big fan’ of the Croatia international.

Man City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who has also been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, believes a lack of egos in the dressing room has contributed to their major success over the last decade.

“In the 10 years I’ve been here, I’ve seen many great players, but I’ve not seen many egos,” he told the Man City podcast.

“I feel like everybody knows that everybody’s important.

“I know that if I can’t play for three weeks and guy who plays in my position plays really good, he deserves it.

“So I need to know to handle myself in the right way towards my team-mates and everybody else to conduct yourself right on and off the pitch. It makes life so much easier.

“Sometimes there’s bust-ups, but there has to be arguments or fights or whatever, but it never goes outside and I love it.”

