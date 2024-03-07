According to reports, Manchester City have given their response to Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe signing for Real Madrid.

He is out of contract at the end of this season and it’s been widely reported in recent months that he will leave PSG on a free transfer in the summer.

Mbappe is expected to *finally* sign for Real Madrid…

If he were to leave PSG, Spanish giants Real Madrid have consistently been viewed as Mbappe‘s most likely next destination.

It emerged on Thursday that money is not a motivator for Mbappe as he will take a pay cut to complete his summer move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe has previously been linked with several Premier League clubs. Man City have been mentioned as a possible destination for the World Cup winner and it was claimed last month that they were willing to ‘do anything possible’ to ‘steal’ him.

With Man City likely to miss out on Mbappe, their response to his inevitable move to Real Madrid has been revealed.

During an interview for RMC Sport, journalist Julen Laurens said: “At City, they are relieved that Kylian Mbappe is going to Real Madrid, that closes the door for the moment to Haaland leaving this summer.”

Mbappe could come up against Real Madrid in the knockout stages of the Champions League as his current and next team qualified for the quarter-final stage in midweek.

Speaking on Mbappe, Real Madrid star Federico Valverde has lauded the PSG star, who is a “masterful player”.

“In the end, we have to face each other, sooner or later if we continue advancing, we are going to face each other,” Valverde said.

“He is a masterful player, one of the best in the world, along with Vini, Jude, Rodrygo, with others, they are some of the best players that there are today at a world level.

“We have to have that respect because we know what he can do, what he has already done. We have to be cautious if we are up against him.”

“He is an incredible player…”

Valverde has also reserved praise for Vinicius Junior despite claims that he is “irritating” his Real Madrid teammates.

“[He is] a great player and a great person. He is an incredible player, but he also cannot run 90 minutes from goal to goal, we need him fresh up front and we have to work so that he can receive the ball closer to the rival area and do the magic that he knows how to do,” Valverde added.

Regarding Vinicius being his son’s “idol”, he continued: “I wouldn’t know whether to tell you unfortunately or if it’s okay. I would love that one day when I am the idol, but I am not, it is Vini.”

“He says it many times, every day we come to see Madrid, he comes to see him instead of me. It’s okay, I’ve assumed it a lot, but I’m happy. In the end, he looks at Vini with different eyes, with another admiration and then it’s very nice,”