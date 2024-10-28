Man City star set for Ballon d’Or win as Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid snub ceremony

Vinicius Junior and Gavi come together during El Clasico.

Man City midfielder Rodri seems set to win the Ballon d’Or after Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Vinicius Junior knows he will not win.

Vinicius Junior has been the bookmakers’ favourite for the award for months with it widely expected that the Brazil international would be crowned the winner on Monday evening.

The Brazilian won the Champions League and La Liga title last season at Real Madrid, contributing 21 goals and nine assists in the two competitions combined.

Rodri also had a stellar campaign for Man City and won the European Championship with Spain, and now Vinicius Junior’s unexpected defeat seemingly paves the way for the Citizens midfielder to win.

Transfer expert Romano revealed on Monday that, after hearing the news that Vinicius Junior won’t be crowned the winner, there will now be no Real Madrid representative at the event.

Romano wrote on X: “Vinicius Jr will NOT travel to Paris as Real Madrid know he will NOT win the Ballon d’Or. No one from Real Madrid will attend the ceremony. No Florentino Pérez, no Vini Jr, no Carlo Ancelotti, no Jude Bellingham.”

And it will be welcome news to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry who was keen to see Man City midfielder Rodri win as people in his position often get overlooked.

“People forget about midfielders and what they do,” Henry told CBS. “They’re the heart of the team. He is the heart of Manchester City.

“I know he didn’t win the Champions League [last season], but he won the Euros [with Spain].”

Fellow pundit and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said his vote would go to Real Madrid attacker Vini Jr, he added: “I’d go for Vini Jr.

“They [Real Madrid] won the Champions League, which is the biggest thing in club football.

“It’s difficult for Rodri because of the position he plays…very few players probably win it in that position – whether you’re a defender or a holding midfield player.

“Of course, maybe he could win it, maybe he should win it, but it’s always the attacking players – that’s why they get paid the big bucks.

“They’re the ones who go for the big transfer fees, they’re the ones who excite people – get people off their seats.”

But Micah Richards agreed with Henry, he explained: “Rodri would still get my vote for last season.”

Henry continued: “Vini Jr didn’t perform at the Copa America. But is he [still] a worthy winner? Yes.”