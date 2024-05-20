Man City star Rodri criticises Arsenal ‘mentality’ after Arteta does what Guardiola would never

Rodri says Man City won the Premier League title over Arsenal due to a difference in "mentality"

Rodri believes Manchester City pipped Arsenal to the Premier League title due to a difference in “mentality”.

It was a superb season for Arsenal – breaking the club record for most wins in a Premier League campaign – but it was not enough as Pep Guardiola’s men beat West Ham on the final day to win their fourth title in a row, a feat that had never been done before in the English top flight.

Man City went into Sunday’s final day knowing a win over David Moyes’ side would win them the title and Phil Foden’s beautiful strike after 78 seconds killed any nerves, if there were any at all.

Arsenal did their bit by beating Everton 2-1 at the Emirates thanks to a late Kai Havertz winner.

The Gunners only dropped points in two games in the second half of the season, drawing 0-0 away to Man City and losing 2-0 at home to Aston Villa.

It was an excellent end to the campaign, especially considering last year’s capitulation, but it was not enough as the Citizens did not lose a single match after the turn of the year.

Arsenal’s mentality was clearly a lot stronger in the run-in this time around but it was not enough to overcome the machine that is Man City.

Arsenal ‘mentality’ not the same as Man City – Rodri

While their mental strength has improved, Rodri has pinpointed the goalless draw in March between the two sides as the reason Arsenal could not go all the way.

“To be honest, I think it’s in here,” Rodri said, pointing to his head, when asked how City achieve such consistent success. “It’s the mentality.

“Arsenal, also they deserve [to win the league], they did an unbelievable season, but I think the difference was in here [pointing to his head again].

“When they came here, they faced us at the Etihad, I saw them and said: ‘Ah, these guys, they don’t want to beat us, they just want a draw.’

“And that mentality, I don’t think we would do it the same way.

“And we caught them. At the end, if you give us one point, we will win the last seven, eight games even though it’s so tough. So I think it comes down to mentality.”

Arsene Wenger called it, folks

Speaking last month, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger did point out that Mikel Arteta might live to regret not going for it more against City on March 31.

“The frustration was a bit on the day [they drew at City],” Wenger said. “You didn’t know after the game. Okay, it was a good point and a well-fought point because City didn’t create much.

“I get as well the feeling that if they had pushed more, the three points were available there. You’ll know at the end of the season, usually when you play against a big opponent and you can finish him off, you want to do it.”

Arsene Wenger, he’s done it again.

