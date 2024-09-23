Rodri holds his face in pain as he receives treatment for an injury

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering a significant knee injury against Arsenal, according to reports.

Rodri lasted 21 minutes against the Gunners on Sunday, leaving the pitch with his side 1-0 up thanks to Erling Haaland’s 10th Premier League goal of the season.

Arsenal were ahead at half time with the Spanish midfielder off for Mateo Kovacic.

Leandro Trossard was sent off before the break and Man City equalised in the 98th minute when John Stones converted past an in-form David Raya.

Man City celebrated salvaging a point but 24 hours on from Rodri picking up his injury, they have reportedly learned the extent of the damage.

Man City star Rodri out for the season – reports

According to multiple reports, including David Ornstein for The Athletic, Rodri will miss a ‘significant period’ due to ‘a serious knee injury’.

Unfortunately for Pep Guardiola, ‘there are fears he may not return this season’.

The 28-year-old ‘will undergo further examinations in Spain’ but ‘tests have revealed a serious injury’.

Rodri only made his first Premier League start of the season on Sunday after recovering from a hamstring injury suffered during Spain’s Euro 2024 final victory over England.

The former Atletico Madrid player complained about player welfare last week, with a recent FIFPro report concluding that this season will be the ‘worst’ in terms of workload.

“Yes, I think we are close to that (a player strike). If it keeps this way we will have no other option. It is something that worries us,” Rodri said.

He added: “Between 40 and 50 is the amount of games in which a player can perform at the highest level.

“After that you drop because it is impossible to sustain the physical level. This year we are maybe going to go until 70 or maybe 80. In my humble opinion, I think it is too much.

“Someone has to take care of us because we are the main characters of this, let’s say, sport, or business, whatever you want to call it.

“Not everything is about money or marketing. It is about the quality of the show. In my opinion, when I am not tired I perform better. If people want to see better football then we need to rest.”

Man City’s next match is against Watford in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday before a trip to Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

