European champions Real Madrid will make Manchester City midfielder Rodri their top target next summer, according to reports.

Man City signed Rodri from Atletico Madrid for around £60million in July 2019.

The Spaniard has been incredibly successful at the Etihad, winning four Premier League titles, the Champions League, FA Cup, and two Carabao Cups.

Furthermore, he has established himself as the best No. 6 in world football and for all of City’s immortality, they look weaker without Rodri on the pitch.

In fairness to Pep Guardiola and his players, Rodri has been unavailable for the first three matches of the season and have a 100 per cent record.

Under contract until 2027, there have been some reports about the long-term future of the 28-year-old.

Irreplaceable in the Man City midfield, Guardiola will hope that Rodri ignores interest from Spanish juggernauts Real Madrid.

‘Rodri 2025’ – Man City fear Real Madrid transfer for key player

The latest report coming out of Spain states that Madrid’s ‘big fish’ for the 2025 summer transfer window is Rodri, with Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies also a target.

Indeed, ‘Rodri 2025’ is splashed across the front page of newspapers in Spain.

The former Atletico youngster is the ‘great dream’ of Los Blancos president Florentino Perez, along with manager Carlo Ancelotti, who might not be in charge next season.

There is apparently only one club Rodri would consider leaving Man City for and that is Real Madrid, with the midfielder ‘very tempted’ to switch Manchester for Madrid.

Rodri ‘only has two paths’ for the future and that is sign for Madrid or extend his City contract, the report adds.

The prospect of Guardiola leaving the Citizens adds fuel to the fire, with several reports claiming that this will be his final season at the Etihad.

Guardiola’s departure could make Rodri ‘take a radical turn’ in his career and return to Spain, though the La Liga and European champions would have to fork out over £100m to complete the signing.

There are hopes at the Etihad that Rodri will extend his contract and the player ‘doesn’t rule it out’.

This is definitely one to watch, though Madrid are not expected to make any ‘decisive steps’ yet and Rodri is not close to agreeing a new contract at this moment in time.

As mentioned before, Rodri has missed City’s opening three Premier League fixtures in 2024/25 but returned to training last week and was an unused substitute against West Ham on Saturday.

Despite his lack of minutes at club level, Rodri was included in Luis de la Fuente’s first Spain squad after winning this summer’s European Championship.

La Roja face Serbia and Switzerland in the Nations League this month.

