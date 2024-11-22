Man City star Rodri opens door to Real Madrid transfer amid Guardiola ‘incentive’

Man City midfielder Rodri has opened the door to a move to Real Madrid as he admits it would be “an honour” to play for the La Liga giants.

The Citizens have lost their last four matches in all competitions in an unprecedented run of form for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Man City are currently five points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool after tasting defeat in their last two games in the competition.

And Guardiola’s job was made much harder earlier this season when Spain international Rodri was ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

The Ballon d’Or winner had been attracting the attention of Real Madrid over the summer before he picked up the anterior cruciate ligament injury against Arsenal at the end of September.

Rodri still has two years left to run on his contract at the Etihad Stadium but he admitted that it would be “an honour” to play for Real Madrid in the future.

When asked about a possible future move to Real Madrid, the Man City midfielder told Cadena Ser’s El Larguero: “When Madrid, the best club in history, the most successful, call you, it is an honour and you always have to pay attention.”

Despite the interest from Real Madrid, Rodri could see himself seeing out his career in the Premier League at Man City after Guardiola signed a new contract on Thursday.

Rodri added: “I have two years left on my contract, the time is approaching to start talking again. The Guardiola deal is an important incentive. I feel very valued at the club.

“It could very well be a possibility to finish my career in England. It has given me everything and I love the football there.

“But Spain is my country. I always pay attention to the league, the level of the teams is getting better and better.”

When asked his ideal club to retire at, Rodri revealed: “Villarreal would be a good place.”

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit was pleased to see the Man City midfielder win the Ballon d’Or ahead of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.

Petit said: “I was pleased that Rodri won the Ballon d’Or and I didn’t see that coming, because to be honest with you it’s very rare that a midfielder, defender or goalkeeper wins the Ballon d’Or. I never watch the Ballon d’Or because for me this is exactly what I don’t like in football. This is the definition of what we should not be on the pitch: individuals.

“When I look at what Rodri has done for his country and his club for the last two seasons. I remember when he scored the winning goal in the Champions League final. He has been amazing for years at Manchester City. He’s running the midfield. He’s one of the best in his position, and he won a big title with this country as well.

“I know that Vinicius was probably the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or. Maybe because there were so many Real Madrid players on the shortlist, it went against him this season.

“The most difficult thing to do in football is to score goals. We are living in a world that is based on statistics, and when I look at Rodri, he’s got statistics that Vinicius doesn’t have. So, I’m happy. I know that a lot of people are unhappy about Rodri winning it but I don’t care.”

