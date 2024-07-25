Real Madrid ‘plan golden sale’ to Man City for £84m as Arsenal target is ‘not against’ transfer

Man City are interested in Real Madrid forward Rodrygo this summer with the La Liga giants setting their price for the Brazilian, according to reports.

The Citizens lifted their fourth consecutive Premier League title last season after pipping Arsenal to the championship on the final day of the campaign by two points.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has now cemented his place as one of the best managers the English top flight has ever seen and he wants to continue building on that, at least for one more year, with his contract at the Etihad Stadium expiring next summer.

One player he is believed to be interested in this summer is Brazil international Rodrygo with the Real Madrid attacker believed to be available after Kylian Mbappe’s arrival at the Bernabeu.

There are rumours that Real Madrid could have to sell one of their top attackers following the signing of Mbappe with Rodrygo – who has also been linked with Arsenal – one star who could dispensable, for the right price.

And now reports in Spain claim that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is ‘planning a golden sale’ this summer in the form of Rodrygo to Man City.

The Citizens have been informed that it will take €100m (£84m) to land the Brazilian this summer with Guardiola understood to be a ‘great admirer’ of the 23-year-old, who contributed 17 goals and seven assists in all competitions last term.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought updates on potential Man City and Real Madrid transfers this summer in his morning update.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I wanted to clarify again that Kevin De Bruyne is not going to Al Ittihad. I also wanted to make it clear that Al Ittihad never presented a proposal to De Bruyne – there was no contract proposal to the player, and no bid to Manchester City. It’s just not happening. Why? Because at the moment Al Ittihad are looking for different players because they know it will be impossible to proceed with De Bruyne.

“So, it’s completely quiet with Al Ittihad and also other clubs, with Pep Guardiola also speaking publicly to confirm that he expects De Bruyne to stay at Manchester City for at least one more season.

“We’ve also had some strong rumours about Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger and interest from Saudi. Al Ittihad have again been mentioned, with reports claiming that they presented an important proposal for Rudiger.

“Once again – Rudiger has no intention to leave Real Madrid, and they have absolutely no intention to part ways with him. The German centre-back is one of the big faces of their team, and he had a great season winning many trophies last term. Everything is under control and Rudiger is not even considering going to Saudi now, though of course in the future we’ll see, anything can happen, but today he is not negotiating with Saudi clubs and he is not interested in entertaining any talks.

“So for now, it’s simply not happening and Real Madrid don’t want to lose another defender as they already lost Nacho this summer. They wanted to sign Leny Yoro, though he went to Manchester United, so let’s see if they will find another centre-back. But certainly for now there is no plan to let Rudiger go, and I don’t see him going to Real Madrid and telling them he wants to leave.”