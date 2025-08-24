Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester City have an ‘agreement’ with PSG star Gianluigi Donnarumma, though this transfer hinges on one condition.

Man City have been very active in the transfer market this summer and in January, as club chiefs have sanctioned a major squad overhaul after they underperformed in a disappointing trophyless 2024/25 campaign.

This summer, Man City are fifth in our ranking of this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe as they have invested around £150m on additions.

One of Man City’s priorities was to fix the goalkeeping department after Ederson and Stefan Ortega were rightly criticised for their poor performances last season.

Earlier this summer, Man City beat Newcastle United in the race to re-sign James Trafford, who appeared to be their chosen long-term replacement for Ederson.

However, Trafford’s position is already in doubt as Man City are working on a deal to sign PSG star Donnarumma.

The 26-year-old is one of the best strikers in the world, but he has been made available for a transfer as he is in the final year of his contract and PSG have signed Lucas Chevalier to replace him.

Donnarumma’s situation has provided a tempting opportunity for Premier League clubs to secure a world-class goalkeeper for a cut-price fee and Man City currently look to be his most likely next destination.

On Sunday morning, Romano revealed that the goalkeeper and Man City have an ‘agreement’ on personal terms, though this deal is said to hinge on one key condition.

Romano said on X: “Gigio Donnarumma has agreed on personal terms with Manchester City, keen on joining Pep Guardiola.

“Negotiations are also underway between Man City & PSG, fee will be under initial €50m request.

“Deal still depends on Éderson exit this summer, with Galatasaray still keen.”

Trafford started ahead of Ederson as Man City were beaten 2-0 by Spurs on Saturday and the goalkeeper was at fault for the second goal as he gave up possession in his penalty area.

Speaking post-match, Man City boss Pep Guardiola defended his decision to start Trafford ahead of Ederson.

He said: “When I take decisions in the first part of the season – for all the players you play one or two [games] – everyone thinks: ‘OK, this is the starting lineup.’ It was just today I decided that.”

He added: “We missed the simple things. The effort and running is extraordinary and I have no doubts about that.

“We created chances, we created enough. It happened, it’s football. It’s just the second game. The last game versus Wolves everyone said everything was fine, but I said: ‘It’s just the first game.’ It’s the same now.

“We have to improve. Step by step until we make it click and have good connections. Now, we have seven days of rest and then it is Brighton.”