Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has added fuel to speculation linking Kevin De Bruyne with a move away from Manchester City.

The Belgium international is due to be out of contract in 2025 and he is being heavily linked with a move away from Man City.

“Open to everything…”

De Bruyne missed most of the 2023/24 campaign due to injury. But his stunning form during the run-in proved he still has a lot more to give at the elite level. He grabbed four goals and ten assists in the league as City clinched their fourth Premier League title in a row.

Despite this, reports have suggested that an exit could be on the cards this summer amid interest from the Saudi Pro League, with Man City possibly looking to cash in before the midfielder’s value declines as he enters the final year of his contract.

Earlier this week, De Bruyne was directly asked about the prospect of joining the Saudi Pro League and he admitted that he needs to be “open to everything”.

“Saudi? At my age you have to be open to everything,” De Bruyne said.

“You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in the last stage of my career, you have to think about that.

“For my wife, an exotic adventure is okay. I have to think about my future.”

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City ‘launch unprecedented legal action against Premier League’ as top flight is ‘plunged into civil war’

👉 Man City: Euro giants ‘confident’ they will ‘seduce’ Guardiola ‘luxury’ as Barcelona ‘prohibits’ sale to Citizens

👉 Man City: 19-goal Premier League star issues come and get me plea – ‘I give everything’

Reacting to this interview, Romano explained why De Bruyne’s “situation” at Man City is “different” after being “approached” by “some people from the Saudi Pro League”.

“Something to add about that point – even a year ago, before the 2023 Champions League final, some people from the Saudi Pro League started approaching De Bruyne,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“At that point, the Belgian said no and that he wanted to continue at Manchester City, and the club were also happy for them to continue together, so they did not even negotiate with the Saudi Pro League people.

“Now the situation is different, though, because De Bruyne wants to think about this possibility. Michael Emenalo, sports director of the Saudi Pro League, already had some contacts with De Bruyne about making him one of the faces of their long-term project.

“So, from Saudi, they are ready to negotiate with De Bruyne and offer a really important contract and now it’s on the player, but the official statement that he made yesterday is a strong message and now Manchester City are waiting to hear from De Bruyne himself to understand the situation and what he really wants to do.”

READ NEXT: Ten multiple ‘raids’ which should warn Manchester United, including sackable Liverpool failure

