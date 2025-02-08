Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester City’s fresh stance on letting Jack Grealish leave after Pep Guardiola said “sorry” to the winger.

The 29-year-old has endured a rough couple of years after he shone during Man City‘s treble season in 2022/23.

Grealish has been impacted by injuries and the arrivals of Jeremy Doku, Savinho and Omar Marmoush as he’s dropped in the pecking order.

The England international has only made six Premier League stars this season and he’s been an unused substitute in their last two league matches.

Grealish was handed a rare start and grabbed an assist in Man City’s comeback win against Leyton Orient in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon. Speaking pre-match, City boss Pep Guardiola apologised to the experienced winger.

“I’m so sorry they don’t get the minutes that maybe they deserve but at the end, the contributions from Jeremy [Doku] or Savinho have been massive this season. This is the only reason why,” Guardiola said.

“It’s not personal, or I don’t like Jack, or I don’t have confidence in him. The manager has to sometimes select one player in front of another, not just because you don’t like the other one, but because a player can give you in the certain moment of a season, right now better.

“No more than that. Of course I make mistakes and maybe he should play in other games, or maybe players who play shouldn’t, but it’s my world, my life, and you have to accept it.”

Grealish has been linked with an exit in recent months and transfer expert Romano confirms he’s “no longer untouchable”.

“Grealish is giving his best for Manchester City. He’s not desperate to leave the club. He’s not creating issues or a problem. He’s a top professional,” Romano said.

“Man City rate him highly and are very happy with his attitude. But in terms of the future, we have to be attentive to the situation of Jack Grealish, because in case of good proposal for the player and for the club in the summer, there is a chance for him to go.

“He’s no longer untouchable for Manchester City, and it’s a situation to watch for the summer transfer window.

“Again, at the moment we can’t mention clubs, because at the moment there is nothing really concrete, but it’s just a feeling internally in Manchester City that there could be some movement in that position with Jack Grealish potentially involved.”