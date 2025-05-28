Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has named the six players Man City are attempting to sign ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Citizens have had a poor season by their standards with Pep Guardiola’s men never in the title race despite ending the season in third position.

It was touch and go for a while whether Man City would qualify for the Champions League but a 2-0 win over Fulham on the final day made sure.

Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Juma Bah all signed in the January transfer window as Man City looked to safeguard their position in the top five this season.

But Guardiola recently complained about a bloated squad and insisted that he would “quit” if Man City failed to streamline it in the summer transfer window.

As well as selling some of their current squad, the Citizens are keen to make a number of additions over the summer with transfer expert Romano revealed six players they are looking at signing.

READ: Premier League Disappointing XI includes ‘best goalkeeper in the world’ and Man City duo

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “For Manchester City we have to consider Rayan Cherki. Man City will not sign Florian Wirtz, that’s been their idea for one week ago. So they’re assessing different options,” he said.

“At No.8, Tijjani Reijnders is the player they want. At No.10, Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest, since April, has been on the list of targets, but we also have Cherki, a player appreciated by Man City. He’s an option.

“There are more clubs interested. The player is open to a move to England. He’s a strong possibility, with the player leaving Lyon in the summer transfer window.

“City are expected to sign a goalkeeper – Diogo Costa of Porto is an option. They’re also expected to sign a right-back – Tino Livramento of Newcastle United is the dream but with the Magpies being in the Champions League it won’t be an easy one. On the left, a player appreciated is Rayan Ait Nouri at Wolves. Let’s see what happens. Man City will be very busy.”

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Guardiola ‘offers’ £100m Man City star to Barcelona as he ‘speaks personally’ to Euro giants

👉 Man City expected to sell ’10 players’ before signing any after Guardiola resignation ultimatum

👉 Man City plot stunning raid for 32 G/A Frenchman to shatter Man Utd plans

Former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson is convinced the Citizens will be selling or loaning out ten first-team players in the summer transfer window.

Borson told Football Insider: “It won’t have come out of the blue.

“I think the situation is that because the squad is now effectively fully fit aside from John Stones, he’s got about five players who can’t even get on the bench.

“Obviously, he doesn’t like dealing with that. That’s too many players, but it’s not normal that you would have your fully-fit squad.

“The problem that they’ve got is they bought four players in January and, on top of that, they’ve probably had two or three players come through the youth system into the team in O’Reilly and players like that.

“The squad has become a little bit bloated and the challenge will be removing let’s say 10 players. That will not be straightforward.

“So, selling or loaning 10 players could be before you start signing new players. We will see in the summer.

“I think it is a challenge. He’s obviously not going to resign, and City will do what he wants to do.

“If he wants a smaller squad, City will give him a smaller squad.”