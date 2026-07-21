Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester City star Rodri “dreams” of playing for Real Madrid, though there is a “main obstacle” to overcome.

Former Ballon d’Or winner Rodri has struggled for Man City since recovering from his ACL injury, but he was back to his best for Spain at the World Cup.

Rodri was named Player of the Tournament as he helped Spain win the World Cup, having beaten Argentina 1-0 in Sunday’s final.

The world-class midfielder’s performances at the World Cup is a boost for Man City, but Romano has shed light on whether he could leave the Premier League club this summer.

Rodri, who is only under contract until 2027, is said to have a “new contract proposal on the table” from Man City, though his “dream” is to play for Real Madrid.

“At the moment, Rodri has a new contract proposal on the table from Manchester City,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“It will now be up to Rodri to decide whether he wants to accept it or remain at Man City for one more season before potentially leaving as a free agent in 2027.

“Let me mention this again because many Real Madrid fans continue asking about the situation, especially after yesterday’s final and Rodri’s outstanding World Cup. Rodri dreams of playing for Real Madrid.

“He would love to join Real Madrid one day. From the player’s side, that opportunity remains a dream.

“He came through the youth system at Atletico Madrid, so returning to Madrid, returning to Spain, and playing for Real Madrid is something he would love.”

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“At the moment, the story between Real Madrid and Rodri is blocked…”

Still, Romano has explained why Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is currently “blocking” Rodri from joining.

“However, at the moment, the story between Real Madrid and Rodri is blocked because of the club’s president,” Romano added.

“Florentino Perez is not convinced about moving forward for Rodri. If Florentino changes his mind this summer or next summer, I will let you know. Right now, the main obstacle is the decision of Florentino Perez. He is the person who has to make the final decision on Rodri.

“I can guarantee that Rodri dreams of Real Madrid, but right now there is a new contract proposal on the table from Man City.

“It is a very important offer financially for a 30-year-old player, especially someone who is one of the best footballers in the world. That is why this situation remains one to watch around the Spanish midfielder and the best player of the tournament at the 2026 World Cup.”

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