According to reports, Manchester City have identified a “special talent” as their top transfer target as Pep Guardiola looks to ‘salvage their season’.

In recent months, Man City have gone through a major crisis as they have only won two of their previous 14 matches in all competitions.

This dire form has seen their Premier League title hopes end as they are 15 points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool, who have a game in hand. They are also at risk of being eliminated from the Champions League.

Towards the end of 2024, Guardiola committed his future to Man City by signing a new contract. He may already be regretting this decision as a huge rebuild is required at the Etihad and he may not have the required energy to see out this project.

Guardiola has admitted that they need reinforcements this month, but also noted that they can’t make signings “for the sake of it”.

He said: “I don’t know right now. It’s not easy and it won’t be easy.

“The club has to be wise, don’t do it for the sake of doing it. For the situation we have, for the perspective of the players who are injured, of course, the club have to do it but I don’t know if it is possible they will do it.”

Man City – who need upgrades in various positions – are linked with several potential signings, with Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov among the players on their radar.

The 20-year-old centre-back – who has earned 18 caps for Uzbekistan – is enjoying a breakout season in Ligue Un as he’s already made 16 appearances for Lens this term.

A report from The Telegraph claims Man City are ‘eyeing Khusanov to salvage their season’.

‘Manchester City have joined the race for Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov as they assess January transfer-window targets to bolster Pep Guardiola’s squad. ‘Khusanov has been a breakout star of French football in the last year and Telegraph Sport last month revealed Tottenham and Newcastle looking at the 20-year-old, who arrived in Ligue 1 from Belarusian club Energetik-BGU Minsk just 18 months ago. ‘But City are understood to also have Khusanov in their sights ahead of a mid-season window where Guardiola will look at reinforcements after a dramatic dip in results for the Premier League champions. While a deal is by no means a formality, he is a player admired at the Etihad Stadium.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano goes further, saying the “special talent” is a “serious option” for Man City in January.

“Keep an eye on Khusanov. He’s a centre-back playing for Lens in Ligue 1 doing very well,” Romano said.

“He’s a special talent. But it’s not only Manchester City who want him. My understanding, is that Pep Guardiola, have this player Khusanov as one of the big names for the January transfer window. Some contacts have already started.

“Lens know that Man City are interested but there are others around Europe – top, top clubs – also interested in the player. So we’ll see how City will move but they consider Khusanov as a serious option for January.”