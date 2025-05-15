Romano reveals Man City ‘will submit formal bid’ for Serie A star after ‘final games of season’

Man City are ready to make a ‘formal’ offer for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders once the final games of the season are over, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Citizens have had a poor season by their standards as Pep Guardiola failed to guide them to a fifth consecutive Premier League title, allowing Liverpool to have their turn this season.

Man City are currently 18 points adrift of champions Liverpool with two games to play and there is still a question mark over whether the fourth-placed Citizens will qualify for the Champions League.

Guardiola’s side do have the opportunity to win silverware before the end of the season when they face Crystal Palace at Wembley in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Man City attempted to give Guardiola some extra support in the January transfer window when they signed Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Juma Bah.

But there will be more signings incoming this summer with Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz one of a number of names heavily linked to the Etihad Stadium.

Man City have not looked as convincing in central midfield this season, especially with Rodri missing for half of the season, and now they are looking for a new number eight.

AC Milan midfielder Reijnders has been linked as a possible addition for months and now transfer expert Romano has confirmed that Man City “will submit a bid” for the Netherlands international once the season is over in Italy.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Manchester City will submit a formal, opening bid to AC Milan for Tijjani Reijnders in the upcoming weeks. Reijnders wants to focus on final games of the season with Milan and Man City respect that; then bid will follow next as he’s the main target at #8.’

Discussing a potential contract renewal at Milan earlier this season, 26-year-old Reijnders said: “We are discussing the renewal at the moment, but I can’t say more. However, I see myself at Milan until I’m in my thirties.”

Ahead of Man City’s trip to Wembley to face Crystal Palace on Saturday, former Citizens winger Shaun Wright-Phillips has given his verdict on how the match could pan out.

Wright-Phillips told Lottoland: “It’s a really tough one to call. I think the way Palace have been playing, especially toward the back end of the season, they’ve really got their swagger back.

“The front three have been performing exceptionally. Eze has been shining and doing what people expect of him. I think Mateta has been unbelievable. Sarr is a flying machine and getting more consistent.

“Then you’ve got Wharton in midfield, who I’m a massive fan of. And at the back, there’s Guehi and Mitchell. For me, they’ve arguably been two of the best defenders in the league this year, they’re in great form.

“But then you look at City, and they’re finding their groove again. They know how to win and how to see games out. And now you’ve got the added bonus of Haaland coming back.

“It’s shaping up to be a great game. As it stands, even with my City head on – of course I want City to win – it feels like a 50/50 game. It’s the FA Cup final, it’s a one-off, and anything can happen.

“But if I had to pick a winner, I think City can get the job done, because Palace will give you chances. City just needs to take those chances.

“So yes, I think City will win, but it’s going to be an open game. Palace will definitely have their opportunities as well.”