Romano reveals Man City transfer details as deal for ‘next Lionel Messi’ is ‘almost done’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims River Plate wonderkid Claudio Echeverri is “close to joining” Man City in the January transfer window.

The Citizens have been linked with Echeverri – who has been dubbed the ‘next Lionel Messi’ in Argentina – over the last few months after the 17-year-old made his breakthrough into the River Plate first team this year.

Defending Premier League champions Man City have made a similar move before with the acquisition of Julian Alvarez from River Plate in January 2022 with the striker remaining at the Argentine side until that summer.

And now Romano has revealed that a deal for Echeverri – who has scored 12 goals in 20 appearances for the Argentina Under-17s – is ‘almost done’ with Man City ‘advancing to the final stages’ as Barcelona find it “impossible” to get a deal done for the attacking midfielder.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Claudio Echeverri is close to joining Manchester City and today I want to explain to you what’s going on around this boy, because Barcelona really wanted him.

“Deco is a big fan of the player and also other people in the club know this talented boy very well. He’s playing for River Plate and was under contract until December 2024, a dangerous situation for River because his release clause is just €25m euros going up to €30m in the final 10 days of the window.

“It’s impossible for Barcelona to make the deal happen because of Financial Fair Play restrictions, even though he was really tempted by the opportunity to join Barcelona because he’s understood to be a big fan.

“Chelsea made some contacts to make sure they were in the race for Echeverri, but at the end of the day, Manchester City are the big favourites and are advancing to the final stages of this story.”

Romano added: “They’re now negotiating directly with River Plate whom they have an excellent relationship with after what they did with Julio Álvarez, and the plan is to do it again with the same structure.

“City will let Echeverri stay at River Plate for at least six months, then will decide whether they want to bring in the player next summer or next winter. The deal is advancing but is not done yet.”

