Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has commented on Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland admitting that his “focus” is not on signing a new contract.

The Premier League champions spent around £51m to sign Haaland from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Haaland has taken Man City to a new level…

The striker has been sensational for City. He helped Pep Guardiola’s side win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup last season and he has 96 goal involvements in his 85 appearances for the English club across all competitions.

It feels inevitable that Haaland will leave Man City for Real Madrid at some stage and there is understood to be a release clause of around €200m in his contract.

Haaland’s current deal is due to expire in 2027 and he recently fuelled transfer talk by admitting that he is not “focused” on penning an extension.

In response to these comments, Romano has suggested that Haaland “could be part of the transfer market” in the future but “it couple be years” before that happens.

‘In the press conference ahead of the Champions League game between Manchester City and Copenhagen, Erling Haaland was asked about his future, and he said in a very clear way that he’s very happy at Manchester City,’ Romano wrote for Caught Offside.

‘“This is going to be a big headline. You can report that one but you should make sure also that all the other things I say in the press conference are reported too. I’m very happy at Manchester City but you never know what happens tomorrow.”

‘That line is quite clear guys. I think what we’ve heard Haaland say there is certainly really honest, and it’s the reality at the moment.

‘It’s difficult for him to sit in on a press conference and promise he will play for Manchester City for his entire life. He certainly can’t guarantee that so I think it’s really fair to mention that sentence.

‘The atmosphere in the dressing room has always been amazing between him and all the other stars.

‘Things can still happen in the future but at the moment there is nothing ongoing in terms of discussions, nothing ongoing in terms of negotiations, but in the future – and it could be years – Erling Haaland could be part of the transfer market again.’

Phil Foden update

England international Foden has also been linked with a move away from the Etihad amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

A report from Football Insider claims Man City are willing to offer Foden a ‘jaw-dropping deal’ to ensure that he does not leave. They explain.