Rooney claims Man City star Foden will take ‘ten years’ to reach levels of ‘similar’ Liverpool player

Wayne Rooney reckons Man City star Phil Foden will take another ten years to reach the goalscoring levels of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

The England international has been in brilliant form this season and especially since Christmas with Foden currently in the best moment of his career.

Rooney: Foden praise shows Mo Salah doesn’t get the credit he deserves

He has contributed 13 goals and four assists in 17 matches in all competitions since Christmas Day with excitement building over his form heading into the European Championships in the summer.

Foden has helped Man City into the quarter-finals in the Champions League, while they are nicely placed to potentially win the Premier League with Pep Guardiola’s men one point behind leaders Arsenal.

And former Man Utd striker Rooney has used Foden as an example of how Liverpool forward Salah, who has 35 goal contributions this season, doesn’t get enough credit for his performances.

Rooney told Premier League Productions: “He’s (Salah) such an incredible player. I still don’t think he gets the credit he deserves. Of course, for some Liverpool fans, he is right up there.

“You are seeing different players getting recognition, such as de Bruyne. But what he has been doing for the last three or four years is incredible. The numbers he keeps producing.

“He’s such a top world-class player, unfortunately, he is playing at Liverpool. He is somebody that I really enjoy watching. He is a player, who at times in games, you feel like he isn’t interested in the game, but they are always the most dangerous players. You almost forget about them, at times, and then, all of a sudden, he comes to life and changes the game.

“I just don’t think he gets the credit he deserves. You look at Phil Foden, for instance, playing in a similar role, he has got another eight, nine and ten years to get to the numbers Mo Salah has. I would like to see him get more credit.”

Pep Guardiola: Foden can do whatever he wants

Foden, who has an unused substitute in their 4-2 win over Crystal Palace over the weekend, received lots of praise from Man City boss Guardiola after his hat-trick at home to Aston Villa last Wednesday in a 4-1 win.

Guardiola said: “What can I say? Three goals. He didn’t start well but I think the goal helped him a lot for the mood. When Phil plays in a central position he has a sense for goals and he proved it again.

“He can do whatever he wants. He’s a real top-class player. We know it. But he is still open-minded, he has to understand the game. He has to focus on things – sometimes he’s a bit distracted in exactly what you have to do offensively and defensively. But he has a natural talent – a gift – which is special.

“The work ethic is unbelievable and he has an incredible sense of goal. When he has the ball and he’s attacking the back line he is going to score – you had that feeling. It’s not easy to find it and that’s why he’s so special when he’s playing these central positions.”