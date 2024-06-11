According to reports, Chelsea are interested in signing Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez as they have made the forward a ‘priority’ target.

The 24-year-old joined Man City from Argentinian side River Plate at the start of 2022 for a fee of around £14m.

Alvarez has largely played second-fiddle to Erling Haaland over the past two seasons, but he’s still been able to grab 36 goals and 18 assists in his 103 appearances for the Premier League champions.

Despite this, Alvarez has been linked with a move away from Man City in recent days. He has addressed exit rumours and insisted he’s “happy” at the Etihad but will “see what happens”.

“These are things that are said, but I am calm; I am comfortable and happy at City; we will see what happens.”

Chelsea and Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have been mooted as potential destinations for Alvarez if he were to leave Man City.

The Blues are at risk of breaching Profit and Sustainability rules, but they are still expected to be busy during this summer’s transfer window following Mauricio Pochettino’s shock exit and Enzo Maresca’s arrival.

The Premier League outfit have already secured a deal to sign Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract at Fulham later this month.

According to reports in Spain, Chelsea are ‘preparing three bomb signings’ with Alvarez, Michael Olise and Adam Wharton named as their leading targets.

It is said that the ‘Chelsea board is working hard to close these signings and offer Maresca a more competitive eleven adapted to his style of play’. Regarding Alvarez, the report adds.

‘Julian Alvarez is a priority for Chelsea with the aim of strengthening their offensive rotation. ‘Manchester City’s Argentine striker has proven his worth and Chelsea want him to compete with Nico Jackson for the starting spot up front. The arrival of Álvarez would provide more options and dynamism in the Blues’ attack.

Another ‘major update’ has been provided by Football Insider, who claim Alvarez is expected to remain at Man City.

‘Man City star Julian Alvarez is highly unlikely to leave the club in the summer transfer window, sources have told Football Insider. ‘Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid are among the sides to be widely linked with a potential swoop for the 24-year-old. ‘Alvarez’s public stance is that he remains happy at the Etihad Stadium and, privately, City are not expecting him to leave this summer.’

