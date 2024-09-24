Man City given scare in Carabao Cup as Christopher Nkunku nets hat-trick in 5-0 Chelsea victory

Manchester City survived a late scare to return to winning ways after Sunday’s draw to Arsenal as they beat Watford 2-1 at home in the Carabao Cup.

First-half goals from Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes proved enough for a much-changed Man City side as they reached the fourth round at the expense of their Championship opponents Watford at the Etihad.

Hornets goalkeeper Jonathan Bond prevented the scoreline from becoming a rout as he made several saves in the second half while Savinho hit a post, but the visitors gained confidence in the latter stages of the match and a fine Tom Ince strike gave them hope of a remarkable comeback.

Yet, after plenty of last-gasp drama in a 2-2 Premier League draw against title rivals Arsenal, there was to be no nailbiting finish as Pep Guardiola’s side saw out time.

Christopher Nkunku’s hat-trick helped Chelsea breeze to a 5-0 victory over League Two Barrow.

Enzo Maresca made 11 changes to his Chelsea line-up but a fine start to the Italian’s Stamford Bridge tenure was never at risk of being derailed after three goals inside half an hour.

Nkunku struck twice before Joao Felix’s free-kick struck a post before cruelly ricocheting off Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman.

Pedro Neto bagged his first Chelsea goal after half-time before Nkunku completed his treble and the rout.

Emiliano Buendia scored his first goal since March 2023 and Jhon Duran grabbed his fifth of the season as Aston Villa reached the fourth round with a 2-1 win at Wycombe.

Winger Buendia, who missed the whole of last season through injury, headed the opener before Duran tucked away a late penalty to see off League One Wanderers, who hit a late consolation through Richard Kone.

Danny Ward saved three penalties in a shoot-out to help Leicester avoid an upset against Walsall at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

Following a goalless draw over 90 minutes, Ward denied Taylor Allen, David Okagbue and Liam Gordon, with Ricardo Pereira, Conor Coady and Oliver Skipp securing a 3-0 shoot-out win for the Foxes.