Man City scouts find ‘ideal man’ to replace Rodri in January after £100m ‘offer’

Scouts at Man City have identified Valencia midfielder Pepelu as the ‘ideal man’ to replace Rodri in January, according to reports.

The Citizens made a good start to the new Premier League season under Guardiola with seven wins from their opening nine matches.

However, Man City then lost four Premier League matches in a row before a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in midweek ended that run with Guardiola’s side struggling without Rodri in the middle of the park.

Man City are currently fourth in the Premier League, two points behind Chelsea and Arsenal, while Pep Guardiola’s side are nine points behind leaders Liverpool.

Spain international Rodri, who won the Ballon d’Or at the end of October, picked up a serious knee injury against Arsenal on September 22 and was ruled out for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The January transfer window is now less than a month away and there have been rumours about who Man City will attempt to bring in to replace Rodri while he remains injured,

A report last month claimed that they had made a £100m ‘offer’ for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, while Inter Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi have also been linked.

And now Football Transfers claims that Man City scouts ‘have pinpointed Valencia midfielder Pepelu as the ideal man to replace Rodri as the Spaniard recovers from his ACL injury’.

The report adds:

‘Sources have informed us that scouts of the Citizens have conducted data analysis and watched video footage of various matches featuring the 26-year-old. ‘Recruitment at Man City see Pepelu as potentially a smart and cost-effective acquisition that could be made in January, as they try and turn their fortunes around this season. ‘Indeed, Pepelu is seen as a possible temporary replacement while Rodri recovers from injury and he would also provide solid backup once this year’s Ballon d’Or winner returns to full fitness.’

Former Man City winger Martin Petrov has attempted to explain the Citizens’ recent poor form with the Bulgarian convinced they will get better when key players return.

Petrov told Flash Score: “Psychologically, it’s also tough – they’ve never experienced something like this and are in uncharted territory. My explanation is simple: it’s the absence of key players. Even those who are on the pitch but are ‘disappearing’ – no need to emphasise what Kevin De Bruyne means for that team.

“He now struggles to find his best shape, and Guardiola doesn’t count on him as he used to. Maybe there’s something going on between the two; we’ve all heard speculations about a conflict.

“Phil Foden is not the same player from last season – he was voted the best in the league and has yet to score. Add Rodri, who, in my opinion, controls 60-70% of the midfield. When these three are absent or not at their best, it becomes a tough challenge for the team – that’s the main reason.

“I’m not undermining the rest; they’re all world-class players, but Manchester City needs their leaders back. Unfortunately, Rodri will be out longer, but De Bruyne, Foden, and even Haaland need to step up so their skills and leadership can lift the others around them.”

When asked if Rodri is irreplaceable, Petrov adds: “He’s the current Ballon d’Or; that pretty much says it all. The other players in his position… they are all great, but they lack his influence, calmness, and leadership on the field.

“He just projects all that. It’s normal for the players trying to replace him to start hearing voices in their own heads: ‘Hey, I’m in for the best player in the world; I have to be at least close to his level.’ The pressure is huge, and it affects your game in certain situations.

“Some of the goals were conceded after bad passes in their half. But they won’t change their style; it’s in the DNA of City and Guardiola.”