Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester City have a verbal agreement to sign Tijjani Reijnders, after personal terms were ‘sealed days ago’.

City have been looking most intently at midfielders this summer. They signed Nico Gonzalez in January while elite midfielder Rodri was sidelined, and want to make further improvements to that area of the pitch.

Indeed, with Kevin De Bruyne leaving the club, City will have to ensure they can replicate his impact, which won’t be an easy task given he won six Premier League titles and has the second-most assists in the history of the competition.

Just days ago, transfer insider Romano stated the plan at the Etihad was for the signings of Lyon’s Rayan Cherki and AC Milan’s Reijnders to be done ‘in the next days’.

And City have got their way with the latter of those signings.

Indeed, Romano has now given his famous ‘here we go’ confirmation of the transfer for Reijnders, stating there is a verbal agreement in place for a move. The transfer worth in the region of €70million (£58.9m) is now being finalised.

Romano states that personal terms were ‘sealed days ago’ and formal steps to the transfer will follow.

Reijnders was one of the standout midfielders in Serie A this season, scoring 10 goals and assisting five as Milan finished down in eighth.

The Dutchman also scored three goals in 10 Champions League games, and twice in the Italian cup. Amid his top performances, he’s gained admiration across Europe.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona are among the sides who have been linked with Reijnders. But in recent weeks, it became evident that City were going to win the race, provided they could come to an agreement over a fee with Milan.

Their initial bid of €60million (£50.5m) was deemed not to be enough by Milan, so City knew what they needed to do to land Reijnders beyond that point.

Following the signing of the Milan star, it seems City are likely to continue their push for Cherki, as with the first of the two deals they wanted done now over the line, they can focus their attention on the second.

There could be a different look to some important areas of the pitch at the Etihad if Pep Guardiola makes all the improvements he wants to this summer, with his side potentially being able to battle for the title again.

