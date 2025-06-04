Pep Guardiola could land his second Manchester City signing of the summer

Manchester City are reportedly ‘advancing’ on their second signing of the summer, after a Premier League defender gave the ‘green light’ to a move, following initial talks with his club.

City are eager to get back on their perch at the summit of the Premier League. They won it four years in a row, but were knocked off by Liverpool this season.

But some big transfers are being pursued by City, in an attempt to make a return to the top of the table.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Tijjani Reijnders will become the first signing of the summer, with a verbal agreement in place with AC Milan over the signing of the star midfielder.

And it looks as if it won’t be long until a second transfer follows.

Indeed, Romano has stated that City are ‘advancing’ on the signing of Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri. That comes after they held initial talks with the Molineux outfit over his signing.

Romano states the next steps will occur over the coming days, after Ait-Nouri gave the ‘green light’ to the move over the weekend.

Though Liverpool have been in the mix for Ait-Nouri, it’s believed that City are best placed to land the left-back.

Indeed, fellow transfer insider David Ornstein has stated that the deal was being pursued, and while an agreement was yet to be found, all parties ‘expect a move to happen’.

As such, with City’s contact with Wolves made, and the defender open to the move, it would not be a surprise if the transfer was confirmed soon.

If Ait-Nouri is signed, Pep Guardiola will be able to use an actual left-back on the left side of his defence. Though Josko Gvardiol has played there often, and done well, he’s a more natural centre-back.

Academy man Nico O’Reilly also impressed at left-back at the back end of the season, but he was playing even further out of position, as he’s played most of his football as an attacking midfielder, and has even played up top.

Ait-Nouri is a left-back with the sort of attacking qualities which can stand him in good stead in a good side, having been directly involved in 11 Premier League goals last term in a struggling Wolves side.

Now 23, and with 135 Premier League games under his belt, the Algerian international could have a long and successful City career ahead of him.

