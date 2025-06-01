City expect to get two signings over the line soon

A move for Manchester City to sign their top target will reportedly ‘advance fast’ and the Citizens believe that two stars can be signed ‘in the next days’, per Fabrizio Romano.

City have fallen off their pedestal as the best side in England. Their four years of Premier League dominance was broken partly by Liverpool, but mostly by their own capitulation midway through the season.

After finishing third in the Premier League, the Citizens are seemingly desperate to ensure they can catapult themselves back towards the top.

Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki, who has an agreement to be sold by his club this summer, has been named among City’s top targets, along with Morgan Gibbs-White.

And per transfer insider Romano, Cherki might be a City player very soon. He has stated club-to-club talks are ongoing, and are expected to ‘advance fast next week’.

The insider stated that City will pay ‘in excess’ of €30million (£25.3m) for Cherki, and are ‘confident’ of getting him.

He is not the only midfielder they are planning to sign soon. Indeed, Romano states City’s plan is for the signings of Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders to be done ‘in the next days’.

AC Milan midfielder Reijnders has been on City’s radar for some time. They are believed to have looked at him in January, but his club weren’t willing to let him go.

Now, though, after they have missed out on Champions League football, they might have to, and it seems Reijnders is open to a move.

It was suggested in May that City were closing in on him, and more recently, Romano said the Premier League giants had offered €60million (£50.5m), which was lower than what Milan would accept, but negotiations were advancing.

A few days down the line, there is confidence at the Etihad that they can get him, so whatever has happened in those negotiations has seemingly been positive.

What the fee is that unlocks the door differs between outlets, with some stating €90million (£75.6m) and some lower, at €70million (£59m).

In any case, City think they can get both Reijnders and Cherki soon, in moves that could well transform their midfield.

