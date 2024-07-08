Man City ready to sell ‘partying’ star with two Guardiola favourites to follow for ‘the right price’

Man City are ready to sell Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window, while Kevin de Bruyne and Ederson will also leave if “they get the right price”, according to reports.

The Man City winger moved to the Etihad Stadium in 2021 from Aston Villa in a £100m deal and there is little chance the England international will have any regrets about his decision.

Grealish has won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup in his time at Man City.

But the 28-year-old has struggled to get into Pep Guardiola’s starting XI this campaign with Grealish making just ten Premier League starts.

There have been reports over the summer that Man City could be prepared to sell him for a good deal with former club Aston Villa and Tottenham reportedly interested.

And now Football Insider claim that Man City are ‘willing to sell Grealish this summer after concerns have emerged over his ‘partying’.

The report adds:

‘Away from the cameras, Grealish is seen as a “fun-loving character”, sources say, who is “very popular” in the dressing room. ‘But the England international had a dismal campaign on a personal level last season and Man City have taken a dim view of some of his antics off the pitch as well. ‘It is believed they will sell him, and as early as this summer, if they can recoup a large chunk of the £100million they paid to sign him three years ago.’

There have been rumours that De Bruyne and Ederson could also potentially leave in the summer transfer window with interest from the Saudi Pro League.

And former Man City financial advisor Stefan Borson reckons the Citizens would be “prepared to sell” the duo for the “right price” in the summer transfer window.

Borson told Football Insider: “City showed last summer with the sale of Mahrez that, if they get the right price, they are prepared to sell and go again with the squad rebuild.

“It will depend on whether City can get the fees they want. But it does look like Ederson certainly seems to be quite keen on a move.

“There are also rumours that there has been an offer for Kevin De Bruyne, which would clearly be quite a big move. City would probably demand quite a big fee, but he only has a year left on his contract.”