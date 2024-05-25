According to reports, Manchester City and Spain standout Rodri has been picked out as a ‘dream’ signing for La Liga giants Real Madrid.

City paid around £62m to sign Rodri from La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Rodri to join Real Madrid?

The 27-year-old was far from the final product when he made the move to the Etihad but he has proven to be a sensational signing as Pep Guardiola has arguably turned him into the best defensive midfielder in the world.

Rodri has progressed to such an extent that he is one of (if not the) most important player in Man City’s squad and Guardiola’s side are not anywhere near as solid when the Spain international is out of the team due to suspension/injury.

The midfielder has been integral this season as Man City have won their fourth Premier League title in a row and they are presumably would not be willing to let him leave anytime soon.

Rodri is under contract until 2027 so Man City could demand a huge fee for his services and according to reports in Spain, they could soon be made to have a conversation with Real Madrid about the centre-midfielder.

According to reports, Rodri has been picked out as a ‘dream’ signing for Real Madrid as they eye potential replacements for Toni Kroos, who is set to retire after this summer’s European Championships.

It is noted that Real Madrid are also interested in Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich and this transfer is more feasible as the Germany international is only under contract until 2025.

MORE MANCHESTER CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City: Guardiola set to be ‘offered significant extension’ after having ‘discussion’ with ‘key player’

👉 Euro giants eye ‘shock move’ for Man City star with Guardiola ready to grant sensational transfer

👉 Man City FFP: Chairman gives Guardiola update on outcome after relegation odds are slashed

The report adds: ‘Rodri is untouchable at City. He is one of Guardiola’s heavyweights and it would be difficult to remove him, since the club has him, Haaland and Foden as the main arguments for the project.

‘In any case, at 27 years old he is in the ideal spot to replace Kroos with immediate performance. Furthermore, he is Spanish and from Madrid. For many, he is the best midfielder in the world and Madrid does not ignore that.’

Brazil international Ederson is more likely to leave Man City this summer than Rodri as he is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League.

According to Football Insider, Man City ‘could accept a big fee’ for Ederson this summer.

‘Ederson could leave and Man City already have a ready-made replacement for the Brazilian international in backup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. ‘Ederson has been the undisputed No.1 since joining the Citizens from Portuguese side Benfica for £35million in 2017, but he could now be on his way out of the club despite his contract running until 2026. ‘Etihad chiefs might consider offloading the 30-year-old to bring in much-needed revenue to help balance the books. ‘Pep Guardiola is expected to once again freshen up his squad this summer as he looks to continue setting the pace after claiming the Premier League title for a fourth season in a row.’

READ NEXT: Chelsea face a PR job while Man Utd must change everything: Summer resolutions

