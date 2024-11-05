Man City ready to sell £100m star to ‘sign big name’ after Roy Keane warning

Man City are now ready to sell Jack Grealish in order to bring in a “big-name winger” in the summer, according to former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown.

The Citizens have made a good start to the defence of their Premier League title with Pep Guardiola’s side two points off leaders Liverpool after they lost 2-1 to Bournemouth over the weekend.

Grealish has played a bit-part role, similar to last season, so far for Man City, with the England international starting just four Premier League matches and six games in all competitions.

And now former Man Utd and Aston Villa scout Brown insists he’s “heard” that Man City are looking to cash in on Grealish and sign a “big-name winger” in the summer.

Brown told Football Insider: “I’m not sure about Jack Grealish. He’s been in and out of the team again this season and he’s not a regular feature there.

“They’re happy with what Doku and Savinho bring to the side. I’ve heard City could look to sign a big-name winger as they feel the squad could be strengthened in that position – that would be for next summer.

“But then where does Grealish fit in the squad? He’d be facing even fewer starts. I think, if they do sign a new option, they could look to move him out to make space.

“They might want to make some money back on him. He’s on big wages as well so that would free up some of the budget.

“I’m sure it’s something he’d be open to as well because he wants to play football – I know Jack from his time at Villa and he’s always wanted to play regular games.”

Man Utd legend Roy Keane warned Grealish in September that he may “lose that sharpness” unless he gets more playing time at Man City this season.

“Biggest thing for Jack is, I definitely think he needs to play regularly at Man City and that’s obviously difficult, the challenges there,” Keane told ITV Sport.

“I think he needs to be sharp. When he’s not playing regularly he does lose that sharpness very quickly. So it’s key he gets games at City.

“Usually when you’re doing well at club level, you’re selected for your international team. So your bread and butter is what you do week-in, week-out at club level, particularly for players like Jack.

“After what’s happened this summer he’s reacted well, scored at the weekend, done well tonight. But looking forward, he has to play a lot more regularly for City.”

Fellow pundit Ian Wright added: “He’s trying to be progressive, taking people on, creating things – exactly what you want to see him doing. Getting past people, what we know he’s great at doing.

“We haven’t seen so much of it at City but we’ve seen it in the last couple of games for England.

“And again, it comes down to the opposition but it’s great to see him playing and playing in that style and hopefully it can be enough to force him into his team.

“I’d like to see him playing like he used to play because if he can get back to that Aston Villa Jack then there’s no way anyone can keep him out of that team.”