According to reports, Manchester City are ‘increasingly likely’ to sell England international John Stones this summer with an exit ‘right for all parties’.

The 30-year-old joined Man City from Everton in 2016 for around £47.5m to become one of the most expensive defenders in the world.

Stones had plenty of critics at the start of his career but he’s silenced the majority of his naysayers as he’s consistently been one of the Premier League’s best centre-backs during Pep Guardiola’s reign at the Etihad.

The experienced defender has also shone for England at several major tournaments as he’s made 83 caps since making his senior debut in 2014.

This season has been difficult for Man City as their challenge for the Premier League title ended before the New Year and they are third in our calendar year table.

The 2024/25 campaign has also been tough for Stones and a report last month claimed Guardiola has made the ‘drastic decision’ to offload him and seven more Man City stars.

Stones has been marred by injuries this season as he’s only eleven starts in the Premier League and Champions League combined.

This has sparked reports linking Stones with an exit and a report from Football Insider claims Stones is ‘increasingly likely’ to leave Man City with it the ‘right time for all parties to move on’.

Regarding the reasoning for Man City’s stance, the report explains.

‘The 30-year-old will enter his final contract year after this summer which gives City the option to cash in on him or risk Stones leaving for free in the summer of 2026 if a new deal isn’t agreed.’

‘Stones is still seen as one of the first names on Pep Guardiola’s team sheet when fit as he is an important member of the squad, but managing to stay healthy on a consistent basis has proven difficult for the England international. ‘Stones’ lack of availability is a concerning situation for the defending Premier League champions, which could lead to a decision being made about his long-term future.’

Man City were comfortably the biggest spender during the January transfer window as their poor form kickstarted a major squad overhaul and the report claims this ‘will continue in the summer’