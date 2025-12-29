Semenyo’s agent ‘due in Manchester’ to ‘finalise’ Man City deal amid Liverpool, Man Utd interest

Man City are edging closer to sealing a deal to sign Liverpool and Man Utd target Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, according to reports.

There have been months of rumours relating to interest in Semenyo with the Ghana international impressing in the Premier League so far this season.

Semenyo has contributed nine goals and three assists in 17 Premier League appearances this term, leading to interest from Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea.

It is understood that Semenyo would favour a move to Arsenal but the lack of interest from the Gunners has seen Man City emerge as his ‘preference’ – despite rumours of a potential hijack from Liverpool.

And now Sky Sports have claimed that Semenyo’s ‘representatives are due in Manchester to finalise contract terms as Manchester City open talks with Bournemouth over his £65m release clause’.

A transfer is ‘expected to progress this week’ while Bournemouth winger’s agents are ‘expected to agree personal terms’ with Man City ‘the only club’ to have made contact with the Cherries.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Villa ‘genius’, ‘irrelevant’ Howe, Raya, Nuno sack, Man Utd and Liverpool

The report adds: ‘Sky Sports News understands City want to keep Savinho and Omar Marmoush even if they sign Semenyo.’

Sky Sports‘ Laura Hunter thinks reckons the main ‘drawback’ to a deal for Semenyo would be a potential lack of playing time at Man City with a number of brilliant players at Pep Guardiola’s disposal.

Hunter wrote on Sky Sports: ‘The only drawback here is keeping one of the league’s best attacking outlets happy when sharing minutes with others. Semenyo has never had to play a bit-part role at Bournemouth.

‘Clearly this move makes a lot of sense; Semenyo’s direct threat and delivery coupled with the elite-level finishing of Erling Haaland could be devastating. There is a but, though.

MORE MANCHESTER CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

* People ‘close’ to Semenyo fear he’s ‘making a mistake’ by choosing Man City over Man Utd

* Man City forward ‘could be offered’ to Prem clubs as Newcastle chances explained

* Five AFCON stars bossing the tournament in perfect time before January

‘Man City seemed to have moved past their pacy winger era. By that I mean to say that Guardiola’s latest evolution does not necessarily herald wide play in the way it used to – where attacks were built around the likes of Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane.

‘This version of City asks wide players to tuck inside, favouring the more technical type who can play intricate passes – like Rayan Cherki, as referenced above, and Phil Foden. Even Jeremy Doku is being asked to operate in more central zones this season.

‘Semenyo has so many attributes to thrive at a top Premier League club but his adaptability will likely be tested by Guardiola’s ever-evolving methods at City, if indeed that is where he ends up.’