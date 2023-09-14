Man City ‘set’ to ‘beat’ European giants with next Brighton sensation ‘to complete’ £8m transfer

According to reports, Manchester City are ‘set’ to ‘beat’ a couple of rivals in the race to sign Argentina youngster Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors.

It was revealed last month that Man City are battling Brighton and Hove Albion in the race to sign the left-back.

The 19-year-old is considered one of the best young full-backs in Argentina and he’s already made 21 appearances for Boca Juniors. He’s also been capped a couple of times at Under-20 level for his country.

Man City have a strong track record of signing Argentinian players, with Sergio Aguero and Pablo Zabaleta going down in history as club legends at the Etihad.

Brighton’s success rate in the transfer market is remarkable and they have earned huge profits on South American assets. Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister joined Chelsea and Liverpool respectively in the summer for around £150m combined and Julio Enciso is arguably next in line to seal a major move elsewhere.

So it is promising for Man City that they are battling it out with Brighton for Barco, as you’d bet your house on him coming good in the Premier League.

The Daily Star are reporting that Man City ‘look set to beat’ Brighton and Serie A giants Juventus ‘to the signing of Barco from Boca Juniors’.

The treble winners are said to be ‘confident’ about their chances of ‘beating’ Brighton and Juventus in the race to acquire Barco. The report adds.

‘The deal was under discussion at the Etihad at the end of the recent transfer window, but is now likely to be completed in January. The buy-out clause In Barco’s contract is £8 million and City are prepared to pay that up front, meaning they are offering the most favourable terms to Boca. ‘City also have a history of successful transfer deals involving players from Argentina – legends like Sergio Aguero, Pablo Zabaleta and Carlos Tevez. That is understood to make a move to the treble winners even more appealing to Barco, who is rated as the best young left back in Argentina. ‘The deal is being driven by Joan Patsy, a key man in the City Football Group, who enjoys a close working relationship with Etihad boss Pep Guardiola. Patsy, City’s South American-based Director of Football, was the man behind the signings of Julian Alvarez and Gabriel Jesus, now with Arsenal. ‘Italian giants Juventus and Brighton are also chasing Barco, but City believe they are in pole position to agree a deal.’

