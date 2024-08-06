Man City set to pull record fee for £64m star with no replacement required

Atletico Madrid are on the brink of signing Julian Alvarez according to reports

Manchester City have reportedly agreed to the sale of striker Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid for an initial fee of £64m with add-ons to the deal having the potential to swell its value beyond the £80m mark.

Transfer expert David Ornstein reports that the final terms of the deal are still being worked out, with both teams wrangling over the precise amount and payment arrangement.

This deal ends Alvarez’s brief but significant spell in the Premier League, as he heads to Spain in what uis shaping up to be a record sale for the English club.

Alvarez, who joined Man City from River Plate in January 2022 for £14m, has since become an important figure for Pep Guardiola. He just extended his deal through 2028, demonstrating his worth and potential. Last season, the versatile attacker appeared in 54 games in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and assisting 13 times. His performances were crucial in City’s treble-winning season, which saw them lift the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup in 2023.

Alvarez’s credentials on the interantional stage are shaping up to be just as excellent. He played a key role in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup victory in Qatar and has two Copa America winners medals. He has also played an important role in the Argentine squad during the men’s football event at the Paris Olympics, when they advanced to the last eight and narrowly missed out on a medal.

Despite the clear quality of Alvarez, the indications are that Man City do not feel the need to seek an immediate replacement given the attacking players they already have on their books.

Alvarez will be Atletico’s third signing this summer, after Real Sociedad’s Robin Le Normand and Villarreal’s Alexander Sorloth.

Atletico is also allegedly interested in Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, who turned down two recent contract offers.

Alvarez’s arrival will strengthen Diego Simeone’s team as they try to compete for La Liga and European titles in the coming term.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City: Grealish’s transfer verdict emerges as Guardiola’s side are tipped ‘to agree loan deal’

👉 Man City FFP: Report reveals APT ‘significant update’ after expert gives ‘gut feeling’ on verdict

👉 Man City: Report claims three players are ‘unhappy under Guardiola’; one star ‘remains biggest issue’

The fanbase of Atletico Madrid are seemingly thrilled with the signing of Alvarez as it signals real intent from their beloved club to put up a fight against the powerhouse clubs of Spain, Real Madrid and Barcelona. Alvarez has the talent and expertise to have an instant impact in La Liga, evidenced by his outstanding record at Manchester City, where he assisted in winning the treble.

His adaptability will give Atletico additional alternatives up front and give their offensive game a new dimension.

The 24-year-old appears a perfect match for Diego Simeone’s tactical style because of his versatility as a front-line forward.

Supporters are excited for Alvarez to team up with current stars because they think he may be the missing link in their pursuit of honours.