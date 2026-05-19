Former Premier League striker Alan Shearer sees Pep Guardiola taking on a “different challenge” of international management after choosing to quit Man City.

Widespread reports on Monday insisted that Guardiola has decided to make this his last season at Man City and step down at the end of the campaign.

Guardiola won his 20th trophy at the Etihad Stadium over the weekend as Man City won the FA Cup final against Chelsea, while they still have an outside chance of lifting the Premier League too before the end of the season.

Man City need to win both their matches against Bournemouth and Aston Villa and hope that Arsenal drop points at Crystal Palace on the final day of the campaign.

There have been rumours for a while that Guardiola could leave Man City and Shearer reckons the Catalan will now take on an international job as his next challenge.

Sherer told Betfair: “What next for Pep Guardiola after City? A rest! I think it will be similar to what we’ve seen in the past, he might rest for a year and then come back reenergised and go again.

“I could see him managing an international team, I’m not going to say it’s less pressure but maybe it won’t be as intense, it will be a different challenge for him.”

READ: Slot, Maresca and more Premier League managers who won’t survive the post-Pep 2026/27 season

Fabrizio Romano confirmed earlier on Tuesday that former Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca will be the new manager at Man City next season.

Shearer added: “If you believe the rumours then Maresca is ready to walk in there at Man City after Pep.

“Good luck, it will be an incredibly difficult job, we’ve seen over the years how tough it is to follow a great manager, and Pep is one of the greatest.

“It might give everyone else a chance now, but I’ll be sad to see him leave because without a doubt he has been incredible for the Premier League.”

Shearer: Guardiola has ‘delivered trophy after trophy after trophy’

Reflecting on Guardiola’s time in the Premier League at Man City, Shearer continued: “What a man, what a manager. He’s brought huge, huge success to Manchester City in his own way, in his own style. I know he’s had incredible wealth behind it but there’s one thing having that and it’s another delivering, and that’s exactly what he’s done.

“He’s a lovely guy, certainly down to earth, he’s always been very amicable, very open and always willing to have a conversation.

READ: Top 10 all-time Premier League managers list has Guardiola at 2)

“He’s delivered trophy after trophy after trophy, and his teams have been incredible to watch.

“He’s been one of the best, if not the best we’ve ever seen. We didn’t think anyone would get near Sir Alex Ferguson, but he has without a doubt, and some will argue that he’s even better.

“He’s done it in a really tough era where lots of teams have had so much money to spend, but year after year he has delivered what the Man City fans wanted.”

When asked about rumours that Guardiola will step down at Man City, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “I cannot comment on that. I think the day that he makes the decision to stay or leave, then we can comment.”

READ NEXT: Pep Guardiola and his Premier League record will never be beaten