According to reports, Manchester City are plotting a surprise move for a former Liverpool chief as they make changes to Pep Guardiola’s coaching team.

Man City‘s hierarchy has recognised that a major rebuild is required and a significant overhaul is underway in various departments.

Guardiola‘s side endured a disappointing campaign in 2024/25 as they failed to win a trophy and exited the Premier League title race before the New Year amid a dire run of form.

The 2024/25 campaign was the end of an era for this Man City team, with Guardiola’s squad held back by several past-it stars.

Their poor mid-season form tempted club chiefs to bring forward their rebuild to January as they were comfortably Europe’s biggest spenders during the winter window, but they still have plenty to do.

There is also going to be a reshuffle in the dugout, with Guardiola needing reinforcements following the exits of Juanma Lillo, Inigo Dominguez and Carlos Vicens.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Man City’s search for new staff on Thursday evening, claiming ‘Kolo Toure and Pep Lijnders are two options under consideration to be part of Guardiola’s staff’.

A move for Toure makes sense as the former Premier League defender made 102 appearances for Man City and has been a coach for the Ivory Coast, Celtic and Leicester City, while he had a brief stint as Wigan Athletic’s manager.

Lijnders, meanwhile, has no past links with Man City and was a direct rival for many years, working under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The 42-year-old left with Jurgen Klopp at the end of last season and became the manager of Red Bull Salzburg, but he is out of work after having only 29 games in charge across all competitions.

At Liverpool, they could lose a key attacker this summer as there is serious interest in Luis Diaz, with FC Barcelona and the Saudi Pro League mooted as possible destinations.

Barcelona are in the market for a new winger and Diaz has been named as a target, but their financial troubles make a deal difficult, especially with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr also interested.

A report from journalist Ben Jacobs claims Diaz has been made Al Nassr’s ‘top target’ this summer and Liverpool have set his valuation at 85 million euros (£71m).

Jacobs tweeted: “Luis Diaz is a leading target for Al-Nassr, and club officials have already requested central funding to make a bid.

“Diaz is likely to cost €85m+, and an exit is by no means guaranteed. Barcelona also have Diaz on their radar.”