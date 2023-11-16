Man City line up ‘shock’ offer for former player in move that would leave Liverpool fuming

Manchester City are reportedly interested in a shock move for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, who is also a key target for Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia for some time. The Reds turned down £150m for the Egypt international in the summer.

Saudi clubs are likely to come calling for Salah again in January, although a move away from Anfield at the end of the season appears more likely at this stage.

Jurgen Klopp has begun considering potential replacements for Liverpool’s all-time leading Premier League goal-scorer as a result of the interest.

As previously reported by Football365, Sane is one player that Klopp is keen on, with the Reds poised to make an approach for him this winter.

This is despite the fact that Sane is ‘very happy’ at Bayern Munich, with his family ‘settled’ in Germany.

The 27-year-old has made 151 appearances to date for the Bundesliga giants, scoring an impressive 47 goals and making 44 assists.

In the process, Sane has helped his team to win seven major honours, including three league titles.

Despite Sane being ‘happy’ with Bayern, it seems that Man City are planning their own approach for their former player.

According to reputed German journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool have been ‘joined in the race for Sane by their Premier League rivals Man City.’

During his time at the Etihad, Sane scored 39 goals in 135 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side, winning eight trophies in the process.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Man City do make a ‘shock’ offer for Sane, as the report suggests. It would be more likely for them to make a bid at the end of the season rather than in January, though.

Falk adds, however, that Bayern want to take the opportunity to speak to Sane’s representative, Fali Ramadani, after the international break.

The winger’s current deal is only valid until June 2025 and the German club are desperate to keep hold of him for as long as possible.

Talks will reportedly ‘step up’ in the coming weeks as Bayern aim for an agreement to make Sane one of their top earners.

If he doesn’t agree a new contract soon, Man City may well get an opportunity to re-sign Sane in 2024. If, of course, Liverpool don’t beat them to his signature.

