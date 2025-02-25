According to reports, Manchester City have hatched a plan to replace Kevin De Bruyne, who is expected to leave the Premier League holders this summer.

De Bruyne‘s long-term future is in doubt as he’s among the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025.

The Belgian international is one of the best midfielders in Premier League history but he’s been impacted by injuries in recent years as he’s slipped in the pecking order at the Etihad.

The 33-year-old has only made 12 Premier League starts for Man City this season and he looks increasingly likely to leave amid interest from the Saudi Pro League and MLS.

Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown reckons De Bruyne is keen to ‘quit’ Man City as he ‘wants’ to move to the MLS.

READ: Man City FFP: Board of ‘liars’ set for sack upon guilty verdict as Citizens ‘guaranteed relegation’



Brown told Football Insider: “Man City think they’ve got too many older players.

“De Bruyne is one of those, and they’re now prepared to let him move on when his contract runs out and then they’ll look for a younger replacement. He’s reached the end of his days with City in the Premier League.

“He’s still a fantastic technician, but just like everybody else, he’s lost his legs. Especially after the time he spent out with injuries, it’s hard to come back from that physically.

“There has been talk about a move to the MLS with San Diego, which I think would suit him perfectly.

“It’s similar to what we’ve seen Lionel Messi do, go out to America and play at a lower intensity.

“That’s a move De Bruyne now wants to make at this stage of his career.”

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Big Midweek: Tottenham v Man City, Mo Salah, Man United, Arteta, Barcelona v Atletico Madrid

👉 Liverpool panic is over as quartet put down ‘bang average’ Man City and retire overhyped De Bruyne

👉 Man City: Ornstein reveals internal verdict on worst possible FFP punishment – ‘seismic moment soon’

Bayer Leverkusen standout Florian Wirtz has been heavily linked with Man City as a potential replacement and a report from The Mirror claims they could make their ‘dream’ signing as part of a ‘shock swap deal’.