Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola is reportedly ‘insisting’ on signing Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes, who could be included in a swap deal.

Man City have endured a mini-crisis in recent weeks as they went on a winless run of seven games across all competitions.

Guardiola’s side returned to winning ways on Wednesday night as they beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 at the Etihad. Following this result, City are fourth in the Premier League and nine points adrift of league leaders Liverpool.

The Premier League holders have been far from their best this season as it’s appeared that the majority of their supporters have run out of steam after relentlessly pursuing trophies in recent years.

Man City are also sorely missing Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, who has been ruled out for the rest of this season with an ACL injury.

They could enter the market to sign a new centre-midfielder when the transfer window opens next month and Guimaraes is one of the players they are being linked with.

Guardiola is known to be an admirer of Guimaraes. Last month, the Newcastle star revealed what was said during a recent private conversation with the Man City boss.

“I believe that at my club I am an idol and I have a lot of respect,” Guimaraes said.

“I am the captain of Newcastle and it is something that if you had asked me three years ago, my biggest dream would have been to play in the Premier League. Playing, being an idol, being captain is something wonderful. I really like Newcastle.

“Of course, having Manchester City’s suggestions shows that I am at a high level, but it was nothing more than suggestions.

“I know that Guardiola likes my football, it is normal to have great coaches who admire your football. We have spoken once, I praised his work, he praised my work, but it was nothing more than that.”

A new report from The Daily Mail claims Guardiola is ‘insisting on targeting Guimaraes’, who could join Man City as part of a swap deal including Matheus Nunes.

A report in Spain claims the £53m flop – who is deemed a ‘disastrous investment’ – is among four Man City stars placed on the transfer list by Guardiola.