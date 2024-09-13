Man City boss Pep Guardiola is convinced he can lure Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford to the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

The Citizens won their fourth consecutive Premier League title under Guardiola when they pipped Arsenal to finish top by two points last season.

There have been rumours that the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager could decide to leave at the end of the season when his contract at the Citizens expires.

It is unclear whether Guardiola will renew his contract at Man City or not before the end of the season but there’s been speculation that the Citizens hierarchy want him to decide his future before Christmas.

But, if reports in Spain are to be believed, then Guardiola is very much committed to the Man City cause for next season as he wants to steal a player from their arch-rivals Man Utd.

Rashford, who has been having a bad time over the past 12 months at Old Trafford, scored 30 goals in all competitions in 2022/23 but could only eight last term.

The England international was just one of a number of Man Utd players who were poor under Erik ten Hag in the 2023/24 campaign but Guardiola is confident he is the man to reinvigorate Rashford’s career.

A report in Spain suggests that Rashford – who has been poor in his first few matches of this campaign too – could commit the ‘maximum betrayal’ by deciding to join Man City in the summer.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 The ridiculous stats of Erling Haaland: More Premier League goals than Luis Suarez

👉 Man City: Haaland ‘gives OK’ to ‘bombshell’ Barcelona transfer; demands affordable release clause

👉 The Ultimate Barclays XI of pure Barclaysmen includes Okocha, Everton strike partnership

Guardiola is ‘determined to make a splash in the upcoming transfer market’ by signing Rashford from Man Utd in ‘one of the biggest surprises in recent Premier League history’.

The transfer would send a ‘real shockwave’ through Manchester as the possibility that the winger ‘could change sides is almost unthinkable for many fans’ but ‘Guardiola’s interest is real’.

Rashford ‘faces a dilemma of great magnitude’ and ‘such a move would not be easy; betraying the team that saw him grow up could carry a high emotional price and the rejection of many fans who have idolised him’.

But Man City boss Guardiola ‘has not thrown in the towel and is willing to do whatever it takes to bring Rashford to the Etihad Stadium’.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag was pleased to see Rashford using the international break to work out hard and maintain his fitness.

After seeing footage on Rashford’s social media channels over the break, Ten Hag commented: “The players have to find a good balance between relaxation and keep going, keep in the rhythm you are in.

“Experienced players can manage it by themselves and it’s very good that they are away from the club but do the right things, do the right drills, do the right load. Because when they are back, we also train and that has to be combined with our training, of course.”