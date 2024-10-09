Man City ‘ship is sinking and the fire on the deck is growing’

This Man City thing is not going well for them, is it? We have views on the City farrago as well as more on Man Utd, Chelsea and the England squad.

Send your mails to theeditor@football365.com

Man City stench is not going away

This City thing is not going well for them is it?

From the start the APT case looked like a desperate effort to derail and discredit the Premier League before what looks like an inevitable slaughtering in the 115 case.

While they won a few technical points the integrity of the APT remains intact and does not bode well for the main event. City inevitably tried to spin this as a victory but a sober reading of the ruling shows the APT rules were judged lawful with the exception of interest-free shareholder loans (more on that later,) and the premier league were found guilty of not implementing this rules lawfully in two instances. So very little smoke and very little fire.

Now we see City fans “below the line” trying to equate interest-free shareholder loans with their club’s 115 alleged breaches of the PSR rules. The obvious sticking point in their argument is 19/20 Premier League clubs voted against outlawing these loans, therefore no rule was broken here, and morally and ethically if all clubs bar one were against it no moral or ethical case can be made against clubs using these loans.

Now for the law of unintended consequences in calling in the lawyers to examine APT rules City inadvertently drew attention to them and their exclusion has now been judged unlawful. This is a major problem in 3 ways.

1) First the hilarious problem. 3 clubs supported “acted as witnesses” in City’s APT case. Chelsea and Newcastle for obvious reasons and Everton. One can only assume they have skeletons in their closets they don’t want exposed and lo and behold the shareholder loan case reveals another 450m reasons for Everton fans to look sad, you couldn’t make it up.

2) City in trying to save their own skin have gotten a whole of Premier League clubs into trouble by challenging the Premier League. What was essentially a gentleman’s agreement to allow interest free shareholder loans was dragged into the courts as a result of City’s case, guess who public enemy no. 1 is this week in boardrooms around the country.

3) City’s attempt to bury this PSR case by attacking the Premier League over APT rules have made them an overt (previously covert) enemy of the Premier League and football in general, and this is only going to get worse. Hence the panicked firefighting email to all Premier League clubs on the day the findings were announced. In trying to put out this fire they have thrown a can of gasoline over it and isolated themselves from the Premier League, its clubs and in all likelihood their own supporting clubs if they have to now stump up hundreds of millions as a result of the ruling.

Make no mistake this ship is sinking only now the fire on deck is growing and no one wants to be anywhere near it.

Txiki Begiristain is jumping, KDB has his eye on the door and Pep won’t be long after, I’ll wager. The stench of this won’t wash off easily for anyone involved and they all know it.

Dave, LFC

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City chief is ‘set to leave’ in 2025 as Pep Guardiola’s side ‘reach agreement’ with ‘replacement’

👉 Man City: Guardiola ‘chooses’ Haaland replacement in Liverpool, Arsenal blow with ‘future uncertain’

👉 People declaring Man City APT ‘victory’ are ‘juvenile with extremely limited intellectual capacity’

An angry Man City fan writes…

I barely even read this site anymore due to the hypocritical clickbait articles and the ridiculous screeching that is the Mailbox but I’ll give it one more go.

The takes on here calling City bullies or whatever, including a ridiculously emotive woe is me post from a person formerly living in a dictatorship, are because City successfully showed that the Premier League rules are illegal under UK public and competition law.

That’s what all this drama is about. City showed that the Premier Leagues rules are illegal in a specific area. This makes us the bad guys apparently, not the organisation who wrote illegal rules that have consistently lost cases against their member clubs and self admitted that their legal drafting was poor.

People don’t care about APT, PSR or anything else because if they did, they’d have worked out years ago the the system is corrupt to the core. If you read the emails release in the APT judgement about Newcastle amd STILL havent reached that conclusion then youre just not paying attention.

They care about hurting City because they’re successful and owned by Arabs. They’re the wrong colour and when these guys grew up then they weren’t at the top of the league (and they’re too stupid to understand football is cyclical) therefore they think they’re entryists. Everything else is just noise.

I’d just like to thank F365 and the rest of the football media by the way. In painting City challenging illegal rules and a clearly corrupt system as the Big Bad of football, you’ve now made football more violent and unsafe. It’s alright you lot who never go near a match writing your nonsense, but as a home and away guy for decades, all you’ve done with your stupid clickbait is wind up fans who don’t understand what happened because none of the media give a shit about their role in creating these environments where violence stirs. Not until it’s time for you lot to clutch pearls about how this could happen.

All content for you isn’t it? Keep churning it out, never stop, keep getting that engagement. Don’t for one second wonder of painting a football club challenging illegal rules as an existential crisis in a tribalism sport, don’t think of any responsibility to properly inform due to the platform you have, keep churning out content. Then lament other for churning out content. Keep the panto alive.

Paul, Manchester

Footballers as workers? No

In response to the wonderful Johnny Nic, for once my man, I disagree with you.

Every time I see a mailbox post or an article comparing football clubs to businesses and players to workers, and trying to draw comparisons between the rest of the working world and those who play sport for a living, I grind my teeth like I used to at Fabric in the 90s.

Football clubs may well be businesses but they are also members clubs which hold a special, possibly unique, place in our society and in the hearts of all those who passionately support them.

Football players are held to different standards to employees at regular run of the mill businesses because they represent something that is important and personal to us, and because they are being paid pretty directly by our fandom, manifested in tickets for matches, merchandise and online streaming. They wear the shirt we all adore and they play the game we all love to watch and play, and they get paid to do so. The fact they get paid so well isn’t by the by, they sign up willingly to become a tool of the club, a cog in the machine, to do it’s bidding and to promote and better the club. The fact they get so well is exactly because of this, and they sign on the dotted line knowing full well the sacrifices this will entail.

I’m not arguing that they should be held against their will, or that they are the property of the club, or the fans. But the club owns the license for their players to represent them in competitive football and they can fully expect that these obscenely remunerated young men will not just up sticks and leave when they get pissed at the manager or a better offer comes along.

Aside from anything else, how would smaller clubs ever be able to plan or build knowing their star players could just drop a piece of A4 onto their footballing execs desk saying “Laters, I’m off to Leicester, don’t call me” and then a month later (presumably?) they’re shafted, down a player and with a burning need to persuade another player to similarly shaft their own club.

Can players in this awful scenario then play for multiple clubs in the same season? Flitting between them at their leisure (admittedly with financial consequences) thereby destroying any last vestige of fairness by ushering in a situation where clubs playing each other at different times of the year could face entirely changed line-ups, including their own players of a few weeks ago. At any point.

The January window is bad enough, as is the window remaining open post season start, but this would burn the house down and lead to nothing but trouble.

I vote no. But what do I know, I’m just a worker at a business.

Alay

(I think the point is that only a small percentage of these workers are obscenely remunerated – Ed)

The Man Utd-Brighton conundrum

It occurs to me now that Man Utd and Brighton are essentially opposites.

At Utd, it doesn’t seem to matter what manager goes in there – they will struggle and ultimately fail despite their individual strengths that seemed to make them good fits in the first place.

Moyes: Hardworking, no-nonsense Scot a la Ferguson

Van Gaal: Legendary manager with the ego for the job

Mourinho: Serial Winner

Solskjaer: Sweet, sweet vibes

Rangnick: Forensic tactician

Ten Hag: Worked with Pep and also bald so must be good.

All failed. It just doesn’t matter who they hire, the club will eat them up. They could take a prime Cruyff and within months he’d be mumbling platitudes at press conferences about “needing more time” as the team drifted aimlessly away from the Champions League spots.

On the other hand, over at Brighton, it’s the exact opposite situation. Whoever you put in charges succeeds.

You had Graham Potter who performed so well with the Seagulls that Chelsea added him to their carousel of managers for a few weeks.

As he bombed badly at Chelsea, Brighton barely missed a beat, carrying on as well, if not better, under new manager de Zerbi. One was left wondering whether either manager was actually any good or were the Seagulls, through either fate or (boring!) a sensible club structure and organisation, destined for overachievement.

Brighton presumably wanted to answer this question themselves so decided to take the absolute piss by appointing some 31-year-old man-child as their new manager. And yet, despite being led by what I assume is an intern on some kind of college work placement, Brighton are still succeeding, up in 6th, beating Utd, nicking points off Arsenal and absolutely trolling Spurs for the sheer fun of it.

All that is scientific enough for me. The manager obviously doesn’t matter. And the solution for Utd is obvious too. They have to pay Brighton £100m to immediately swap managers so that when Ten Hag gets Brighton into the Champions League and Madrid come and offer him a contract to take over at the Bernabeu while Utd are wondering if they’ll actually need a new stadium for life in the Championship, they’ll at least fully understand their lot in life and can get on with just enjoying the ride. Hell, they can just appoint Ted Lasso at that point and at least enjoy a quality moustache if nothing else.

Damian, Dublin

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Tuchel demands one signing at Man Utd as Romano shares update on Ten Hag replacement

👉 Man Utd spared bottom spot in ranking of Premier League clubs by summer 2024 transfers

👉 Man Utd plumbing new depths among top 10 surprises of the Premier League so far

Onana award tells you everything

As soon as your GK starts getting the player of the month awards you know your coach has zero tactical ability. Especially if the GK is Onana who was the laughing stock last season.

How bad has it been to watch Manchester United the last decade> We had to sit through all the boring seasons watching Utd play boring football, from Moyes dross, to Mourinho’s moaning and LVG long ball United, Ole brought some hope and fun times back in the end it was also a mess.

Enter ETH. With the time he has had at Utd and the budget and (supposed) caliber of players he has available and signed so far how can he still be claiming it’s a process and they are all in it together. It’s still the same boring football that we got used to.

Ineos should have said thank you and goodbye to ETH after the FA Cup victory, we all knew nothing would change after that and in fact it has gotten worse. Ineos won’t sack ETH until the end of the season. So let’s buckle in for another long painful to watch couple of months ahead of Bruno moaning, Shaw on the sidelines, Rashford not scoring and cringe post match interviews about it being a process and clicking and being in it all together. Oh and on another note, starting Evans and Maguire because of “rotation as it’s a busy schedule” is also BS, De Ligt and Martinez is going to have plenty of rest in the international break.

Let’s hope at the end of the season somewhere somehow there will be a couple of new candidates added to the current useless managerial options for Utd.

Nic, Cape Town

The interminable discussion goes on…

Is Oliver Dziggel seriously suggesting I spend precious time trawling through mailbox archives to give him evidence of Liverpool fans questioning Klopp’s position from 2017? Why don’t you do the research, given you seem to have developed selective amnesia because I know for a fact you lived through it, as you were mailing in around that time too, and should remember. Whether you felt that way or not is a different story and only you can answer that.

A very brief internet search drags up a headline from the Mirror 27 Feb 2017 (not sure if we’re allowed to publish the link, so just search for the headline Oliver) – “#kloppout! Liverpool fans go into meltdown and call for manager to be SACKED after defeat to Leicester”. Or there’s the headline from the Daily Express from the same day of “Klopp Out! These Liverpool fans genuinely want the Reds boss sacked”.

Now these specific examples may have been a handful of internet loons but trust me, questions were also being asked by some of the saner Liverpool fans at the time including some of my mates.

All things considered, this has descended into madness and I do not know why I have to keep repeating the point of my mail – in terms of points won and win rate, TH is on a par with Arteta and Klopp. Nobody is saying he will achieve as much as Klopp did at Liverpool because of this. It doesn’t matter if you got beat 4-3 or 3-0 by Bournemouth, it still equals 0 points. I don’t care if Mane got sent off when City hammered Liverpool, we all have our sob stories.

I’m not trying to disparage Klopp or Arteta. The point being made, which is irrefutable, was that Arsenal and Liverpool were as inconsistent at winning football games as United have been and that building a team that can consistently win football matches generally takes time – what is so difficult to accept or understand about that Oliver?

Deary me.

Garey Vance, MUFC

Worried about Chelsea

Maresca is quite defiant while discussing Chelsea’s defensive record: “We play from the back and we’ll be shipping goals in for a while.” It’s plausible this cavalier approach may work as long as you face average opposition. To date we’ve played these teams ranked as follows:

City – 1st

Wolves – 20th

Crystal Palace – 18th

Bournemouth – 13th

West Ham – 12th

Brighton – 6th

Forest – 10th

I.e. collectively ranked (average) 10th in the table, the admittedly contorted equivalence of having played Forest ten times. But that’s not the standard, is it, when you aim for the CL. It’s not enough to best the tenth- ranked team. You’d need to replicate an approximation of this form against top six teams.

Question then is: how will the defense hold against such teams, fast, ruthless and prolific as they are.

Not well says I, not well at all. Better teams will nonchalantly speed through the Enzo Fernandez Boulevard which Chelsea so suicidally keep wide-open in the middle of the dam’ park. And while Haaland, Luis Diaz and Martinelli may briefly stop on their way to admire the drunk-koala show our back-four is rehearsing every week, they will eventually move on to business and score goals galore.

True, Sanchez has had some terrific saves but Chelsea cannot target a CL spot based on an improbable never-ending string of more of his miraculous saves.

We don’t have the personnel to play “from the back” as Frank Leboeuf has pointed. It’s plain for all to see. Neither can we afford to keep playing Fernandez and Mudryk to entertain Clearlake’s reverie in which the £200M spent on them is a sound investment. I also wonder if Maresca’s team selection is objective or rather in response Clearlake’s mandate to cut wages. Really, is there no room for the likes of Chilwell? Chalobah could have not even hoped for a start?

Hmmm…

Awright, got it all off my chest. Thanks for reading. Now let’s hope we find, before facing Liverpool, Merlin’s potion that gave Uther Pendragon the likeness of Gorlois. Maybe it turns Fenandez into Rodri.

Radu Tomescu, Taipei, Taiwan

READ: Man Utd plumbing new depths among top 10 surprises of the Premier League so far

What a lovely spread!

I read that, now Kobbie’s withdrawn, for the first time since ’76, the England squad won’t feature a single player from Manchester United… 48 years!

If that isn’t a sign of the shitshow going on at the North-West’s very own Ajax franchise, I don’t know what is.

It did cause me to look up the current squad and I noticed how weird it is to have such a wide spread of players from all over the Prem and even abroad.

Among guys from the old school big teams are 2 from Palace, 2 from the Toon… far off places like Bayern, Lille, Atletico – even Everton and Forrest both have a player in the squad!

Nice to see a manager casting his net far and wide to get the best… Sorry Ivan, Saudi’s a bit too far away.

Ta muchly,

Dave (I counted 13 teams, could be wrong. I had my socks on so got confused) PVFC

READ: Arsenal dark arts clear with international duty withdrawals but Manchester United lead way in October

Getting misty-eyed about midfielders

Iniesta’s & Kroos’ retirements made me think back to the various midfield playmakers we’ve seen since the 2000s. Both the deeper type (Kronos, Porto, Xavi, Alonso etc) and the progressive type (Iniesta, Kaka, Zidane, Silva etc). Players who controlled the game with passing and technique.

It feels to me that such players are not as prevalent (or at least not at the top level) anymore. Aside from Pedri and Odegaard, I can’t immediately think of anyone in the next gen (25 and below) who fit into these archetypes. Most are box-to-box, energetic, and even goal scorers (Bellingham, Gavi, Zaire-Emery) or ball-winners who keep it simple (Camavinga, Tchuoameni). Is this due to a change in how football is played, or are these players more difficult to find/grow? Wonder what the mailbox thinks.

Jason (Kudos to Iniesta, one of the best ever. That carousel killed our greatest United team)