According to reports, Manchester City have ‘made a move’ to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of arch-rivals Manchester United.

Branthwaite was one of the breakout stars in the Premier League during the 2023/24 campaign after returning from his loan spell in the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven.

The 22-year-old struck up a brilliant partnership with James Tarkowski for boyhood club Everton as he emerged as one of the standout young defenders in the Premier League.

His performances warranted a place in Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad for Euro 2024, but his omission means he’s been able to focus on securing a transfer amid interest from several Premier League clubs.

Branthwaite to Man City or Man Utd?

Ahead of this summer’s transfer window, Man Utd reportedly identified Branthwaite as their top target and have had a bid worth around £35m turned down by Everton. This offer was deemed ‘unacceptable’ by the Toffees.

Put off by Everton’s asking price, Man Utd are understood to have turned their attention to signing Bayern Munich star Matthijs De Ligt as a cheaper alternative.

Fabrizio Romano claims the Red Devils are ‘most likely’ to sign the Dutchman, but the Premier League giants could potentially sign two centre-backs this summer.

As for Brantwaite, a report earlier this week claimed ‘sources indicate that an agreement of around £65 million will be sufficient to finalise the deal for the player’.

A report from The Daily Mail claims Branthwaite has ‘grown increasingly agitated’ in recent weeks.

‘United want De Ligt to play on the right side of central defence and have not given up hope of signing Branthwaite to play alongside him on the left if they can sell players to raise the funds. ‘An opening bid of £38m plus £5m in add-ons was rejected by Everton who don’t want to sell the 22-year-old but could be forced to listen to offers in the region of £70m. ‘United are unlikely to go that high but are weighing up an improved offer for Branthwaite who is understood to have grown increasingly agitated over the lack of movement in negotiations.’

Man Utd’s position leaves the door open for rivals to swoop and sign Branthwaite and Football Insider claims Man City have ‘made a move’ to buy the Everton starlet.

‘Man City have become the latest Premier League club to register their interest in signing Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

‘The Merseyside club’s defender has a growing list of admirers and sources say the defending Premier League champions are willing to spend big to sign him.’