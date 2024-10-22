Man City: ‘Significant update’ on Erling Haaland exit after Euro giants submit ‘offer’

Man City striker Erling Haaland is not looking to push for a move away from the Etihad Stadium amid interest from La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Norway international has made a brilliant start to the new Premier League season with ten goals in eight matches for the Citizens.

His goals have helped Man City make an unbeaten start to the campaign with Pep Guardiola’s side currently one point behind leaders Liverpool.

But there is lots of uncertainty at Man City with the Premier League champions currently at the centre of a hearing into 115 charges leveled against them over alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

There has been speculation that, if found guilty, the Citizens could face a points deduction, relegation or even expulsion and that has led to rumours about the future of Guardiola and some of their players.

Haaland is one of those players who’s been linked to other clubs with the 24-year-old already winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a Champions League in his first two seasons in England.

There have been rumours that Barcelona will use their new deal with sportswear giants Nike to pursue Haaland, while there has been interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

A report in Spain this week has claimed that Haaland has an ‘offer to leave’ Man City from PSG with the French club showing ‘strong interest in recent weeks’.

There have been claims that the Norway international could choose to push for a move away if certain clubs come calling but former Man Utd and West Ham chief scout Mick Brown insists it is a “non-story” as Football Insider claims there’s a ‘significant update’.

“I’d be absolutely staggered if that happened,” Brown told Football Insider. “I think City will be looking to tie him down to a long-term deal rather than letting him leave.

“Things couldn’t have gone better for him since his move to Manchester. I can’t see him being so dissatisfied with life at Man City that he looks to find a move away.

“That seems like a non-story to me. He’s happy at City and City are, of course, happy with him and his performances, so he won’t be looking to force a move.

“You can never discount the fact that somebody might, given the opportunity, want to go to Real Madrid. They want the Galacticos and they’re always looking at the best players in the world.

“But I know Man City won’t entertain a situation where they might lose him.”